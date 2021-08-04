Irish diver Tanya Watson qualifies for 10m platform semi-final

Tanya Watson has progressed through to the semi-finals of the Olympic 10m platform diving event in Tokyo.
The Southampton-born teenager is the first woman to represent Ireland in diving at any Games and she spoke beforehand about her ambition of making the final here at the fabulous Aquatic Centre.
The 19-year old finished 16th overall in the preliminaries, with a score of 289.40. Her second-best tally ever in a FINA-run competition, it was enough to earn progress as one of the top 18 competitors.
“I feel great and just excited to go out there again and do my dives and get through again tomorrow,” she said afterwards. “My first dive was pretty good for me, everything was consistent, so all my dives were on the head.
“But I just need to work on tomorrow … my entries. There was some splash there which I would like to get rid of. My first, second, third, fourth, fifth dives, they were all consistent. So I’m really, really happy with that.
“My plan into the semi-finals is that I personally want to enjoy it again. I did really good diving today, so I’m really excited to find that again. Also tomorrow, I want to work on my entries into the water.”