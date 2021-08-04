Irish diver Tanya Watson qualifies for 10m platform semi-final

Tanya Watson, the first Irish female diver to compete at the Olympics, has progressed to the semi-finals of the 10m platform event
Irish diver Tanya Watson qualifies for 10m platform semi-final

Tanya Watson in action during the preliminary round of the women's 10 metre platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 09:52
Brendan O'Brien, Tokyo

Tanya Watson has progressed through to the semi-finals of the Olympic 10m platform diving event in Tokyo.

The Southampton-born teenager is the first woman to represent Ireland in diving at any Games and she spoke beforehand about her ambition of making the final here at the fabulous Aquatic Centre.

The 19-year old finished 16th overall in the preliminaries, with a score of 289.40. Her second-best tally ever in a FINA-run competition, it was enough to earn progress as one of the top 18 competitors.

“I feel great and just excited to go out there again and do my dives and get through again tomorrow,” she said afterwards. “My first dive was pretty good for me, everything was consistent, so all my dives were on the head.

“But I just need to work on tomorrow … my entries. There was some splash there which I would like to get rid of. My first, second, third, fourth, fifth dives, they were all consistent. So I’m really, really happy with that.

“My plan into the semi-finals is that I personally want to enjoy it again. I did really good diving today, so I’m really excited to find that again. Also tomorrow, I want to work on my entries into the water.”

More in this section

Tokyo Olympics Athletics Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles world record to take Olympic gold
Phil Healy 3/8/2021 'Do they realise I’m not the rowers?' Phil Healy adds to the pride of West Cork in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Previews Day -3 Olympics: Rowdy Australians damage rooms and cause problems on flight home
#olympics
Ciaran Kelly celebrates Ali Coote’s second goal 3/8/2021

Bohemians aim to back up result for the ages against opponent with 'blood in our eyes'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up