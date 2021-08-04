Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles world record to take Olympic gold

McLaughlin clocked 51.46 seconds having previously set a world best of 51.90secs to become the first woman to break the 51-second barrier in June
Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles world record to take Olympic gold

Sydney McLaughlin on the way to winning the gold medal. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 06:26
Nick Mashiter

The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to clinch the 400 metres hurdles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old clocked 51.46 seconds having previously set a world best of 51.90secs to become the first woman to break the 51-second barrier in June.

Dalilah Muhammad was second in 51.58s – which also broke McLaughlin’s previous record. The Netherlands’ Femke Bol claimed bronze.

“I’m absolutely delighted. What a great race. I’m just grateful to be out here celebrating that extraordinary race and representing my country,” she said.

“I saw Dalilah ahead of me with one to go. I just thought ‘run your race’.

“The race doesn’t really start until hurdle seven. I just wanted to go out there and give it everything I had.

“It’s just about trusting your training, trusting your coach, and that will get you all the way round the track.

“I can’t really get it straight in my head yet. I’m sure I’ll process it and celebrate later.”

McLaughlin powered through in the last 20 metres to take the title and beat defending champion Muhammad having been third on the final bend.

It came after the men’s 400m hurdles on Tuesday – already labelled one of the greatest races – when Karsten Warholm broke his own world record to win in 45.94s.

He took almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70s he set in Oslo at the start of July.

The USA’s Rai Benjamin (46.17s) was second with Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos (46.72s) third – with both coming inside Kevin Young’s long-standing previous world record of 46.78s the American set 29 years ago.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Previews Day -3 Olympics: Rowdy Australians damage rooms and cause problems on flight home
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Equestrian Irish trio close in on showjumping final places after clear rounds in Tokyo
Sam Bennett rejoins Bora-Hansgrohe as team leader with Ryan Mullen added to sprint train Sam Bennett rejoins Bora-Hansgrohe as team leader with Ryan Mullen added to sprint train
athleticsmclaughlin#olympics#athletics#women’s sportplace: uk
Phil Healy 3/8/2021

'Do they realise I’m not the rowers?' Phil Healy adds to the pride of West Cork in Tokyo

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up