'Do they realise I’m not the rowers?' Phil Healy adds to the pride of West Cork in Tokyo

Just milliseconds off an Olympic semi-final, but there waws plenty to smile about as Phil Healy gave a great account of herself in her final race of a hectic Games for the Cork athlete.
A flying finish helping her to fourth in the 400m heats in 51.98, a season’s best and just 0.07 away from a time qualifier spot in the semi-finals.
“That was unbelievable to come out and go sub-52,” she said. “I was surprised how strong I finished. I was disappointed to miss out. It was the impact the 4x400 took that I did have that fatigue factor but I’m walking off the track happy, knowing I have myself a bit of redemption there today.” Healy gave thanks to all those at home who offered their support in recent days.
“It’s crazy, in my own village and Bandon, the whole of west Cork,” she said.
“Coming here I was like, ‘do they realise I’m not the rowers and I won’t be bringing home a medal?’ But after making the Olympic final I’m like, ‘okay, I can fit in in west Cork now somewhat.’”