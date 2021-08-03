'Do they realise I’m not the rowers?' Phil Healy adds to the pride of West Cork in Tokyo

Healy was grateful for the support from home as she reached an Olympic final
'Do they realise I’m not the rowers?' Phil Healy adds to the pride of West Cork in Tokyo

Ireland’s Phil Healy in action in Japan. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 19:53
Cathal Dennehy

Just milliseconds off an Olympic semi-final, but there waws plenty to smile about as Phil Healy gave a great account of herself in her final race of a hectic Games for the Cork athlete.

A flying finish helping her to fourth in the 400m heats in 51.98, a season’s best and just 0.07 away from a time qualifier spot in the semi-finals.

“That was unbelievable to come out and go sub-52,” she said. “I was surprised how strong I finished. I was disappointed to miss out. It was the impact the 4x400 took that I did have that fatigue factor but I’m walking off the track happy, knowing I have myself a bit of redemption there today.” Healy gave thanks to all those at home who offered their support in recent days.

“It’s crazy, in my own village and Bandon, the whole of west Cork,” she said.

“Coming here I was like, ‘do they realise I’m not the rowers and I won’t be bringing home a medal?’ But after making the Olympic final I’m like, ‘okay, I can fit in in west Cork now somewhat.’”

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Equestrian Irish trio close in on showjumping final places after clear rounds in Tokyo
Sam Bennett rejoins Bora-Hansgrohe as team leader with Ryan Mullen added to sprint train Sam Bennett rejoins Bora-Hansgrohe as team leader with Ryan Mullen added to sprint train
Leon Reid on his way to finishing seventh 3/8/2021 Leon Reid caps 'amazing' Olympic experience with seventh in 200m semi-final
#olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Previews Day -3

Olympics: Rowdy Australians damage rooms and cause problems on flight home

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up