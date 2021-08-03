Irish trio close in on showjumping final places after clear rounds in Tokyo

Ireland’s Olympic medal haul may not be done yet.

All three of the team’s riders posted clear rounds in the qualifying section of the individual showjumping event at the Sea Forest Cross Country course this evening and look likely to be in action again tomorrow evening Tokyo time to contest the final.

Darragh Kenny recorded the fastest time of the three with an 82.01 on Cartello, Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro came in at 85.18 while Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny secured his blemish-free round with a time of 88.66.

No scores are carried forward to the final.

“Couldn’t be better,” said team manager Michael Blake. “We came here with high expectations so far and the boys are delivering. We had a very early draw that was nail-biting in ways. We didn’t get to see many people go in so we had a very solid plan and what we would do with each horse, a separate plan for all of them.

“Bertram’s horse jumped very well. Cian’s horse had a slow clear so fingers crossed we don’t get too many clears. It didn’t look like when we walked the track that there would be in excess of 30 clears so hopefully there won’t be. Regardless, our horses look like they are very strong and it is a very long week.”

The same trio will compete again at the weekend in the team event for which they have been regarded as a good medal prospect.