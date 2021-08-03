Irish trio close in on showjumping final places after clear rounds in Tokyo

All three of the team’s riders posted clear rounds in the qualifying section of the individual showjumping event at the Sea Forest Cross Country
Irish trio close in on showjumping final places after clear rounds in Tokyo

Darragh Kenny of Ireland riding Cartello during the jumping individual qualifier at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 14:58
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland’s Olympic medal haul may not be done yet.

All three of the team’s riders posted clear rounds in the qualifying section of the individual showjumping event at the Sea Forest Cross Country course this evening and look likely to be in action again tomorrow evening Tokyo time to contest the final.

Darragh Kenny recorded the fastest time of the three with an 82.01 on Cartello, Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro came in at 85.18 while Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny secured his blemish-free round with a time of 88.66.

No scores are carried forward to the final.

“Couldn’t be better,” said team manager Michael Blake. “We came here with high expectations so far and the boys are delivering. We had a very early draw that was nail-biting in ways. We didn’t get to see many people go in so we had a very solid plan and what we would do with each horse, a separate plan for all of them.

“Bertram’s horse jumped very well. Cian’s horse had a slow clear so fingers crossed we don’t get too many clears. It didn’t look like when we walked the track that there would be in excess of 30 clears so hopefully there won’t be. Regardless, our horses look like they are very strong and it is a very long week.”

The same trio will compete again at the weekend in the team event for which they have been regarded as a good medal prospect.

More in this section

Leon Reid on his way to finishing seventh 3/8/2021 Leon Reid caps 'amazing' Olympic experience with seventh in 200m semi-final
Aidan Walsh celebrates with his bronze medal 3/8/2021 Aidan Walsh confirms fractured ankle but feeling 'so lucky' after receiving bronze medal
Simone Biles takes bronze medal on return to Olympic gymnastics competition Simone Biles takes bronze medal on return to Olympic gymnastics competition
#olympics
Irish trio close in on showjumping final places after clear rounds in Tokyo

Sam Bennett rejoins Bora-Hansgrohe as team leader with Ryan Mullen added to sprint train

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up