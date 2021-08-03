Olympics day 12: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Wednesday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of the day's action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

23:52 (Tuesday) Golf – Leona Maguire – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

02:47 Golf – Stephanie Meadow – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

07:00 Diving – Tanya Watson – Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary Round

11:00 Equestrian - Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro, Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello, Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny – Show Jumping Individual Final

Team Ireland results

Kellie Harrington, with coaches John Conlan, right, and Zaur Antia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ATHLETICS

Men’s 1500m Heats - Andrew Coscoran – 8th in heat in 3:37.11 (progresses to semi-final)

Women’s 400m Heats – Phil Healy – 4th in heat in 51.98

Men’s 200m Heats – Marcus Lawlor – 6th in heat in 20.73

Men’s 200m Heats – Leon Reid – 5th in heat in 20.53 (progresses to semi-final)

Men’s 200m Semi-Final – Leon Reid, 7th in 20.54

BOXING

Women’s Lightweight quarter-finals - Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Imane Khelif (ALG) – win for IRL 5-0 unanimous decision

EQUESTRIAN:

Show Jumping Individual Qualifier – Darragh Kenny & VDL Cartello – Clear Round in 82.01 time, 2nd place (Qualified for Individual Final)

Show Jumping Individual Qualifier – Bertram Allen & Pacino Amiro (ISH)1 – Clear Round in 85.18 time, 6th place (Qualified for Individual Final)

Show Jumping Individual Qualifier – Cian O’Connor (ISH) 2 – Clear Round in 88.66 time, 25th place (Qualified for Individual Final)

TV details

RTÉ2 has 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1.25am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including athletics, diving with Tanya Watson, and Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in golf, plus coverage of park skateboarding, boxing, and track cycling.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage with athletics, track cycling and show jumping taking centre stage.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

After a break of over a week, skateboarding returns with the first-ever park Olympic event. In athletics, the multi-discipline events – decathlon and heptathlon – get underway, while the sport will also crown a successor to Caster Semenya as women's 800m champion as the South African is currently ineligible for the event under World Athletics rules.

Artistic swimming

11.30-13.05: Duet free routine Final

Athletics

1.00-4.25: W 400 hurdles Final; 10.30-14.00: W 3000 steeplechase Final, M hammer throw Final, M 800 Final, M 200 Final

Boxing

6.00-8.10: M light-heavyweight Final

Cycling track

7.30-11.00: M team pursuit Finals

Equestrian

11.00-13.40: Jumping individual Final

Marathon swimming

22.30(Tuesday)-1.10: W 10km open water

Sailing*

6.30-6.58: M Two Person Dinghy - 470 Medal Race; 7.30-7.58: W Two Person Dinghy - 470 Medal Race *Subject to change, conditions allowing

Skateboarding

1.00-4.30: W Park Prelim; 4.30-5.40: W Park Final

Weightlifting

11.50-14.00: M +109kg Group A

Wrestling

11.30-11.50: M Greco-Roman 67 kg Bronze; 11.55-12.05: M Greco-Roman 67 kg Gold Medal; 12.05-12.25: M Greco-Roman 87 kg Bronze; 12.30-12.40: M Greco-Roman 87 kg Gold Medal; 12.55-13.15: W Freestyle 62 kg Bronze; 13.20-13.30: W Freestyle 62 kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

1.00-4.25: M decathlon 100, M javelin qualifying, W heptathlon 100 hurdles, M decathlon long jump, W heptathlon high jump, M 110 hurdles semis, M decathlon shot put; 10.30-14.00: M decathlon high jump, W 1500 semis, W heptathlon shot put, W 400 semis, W heptathlon 200, M decathlon 400

Sport climbing

9.00-14.40: W combined qualification, speed, bouldering, lead

Medal table

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.