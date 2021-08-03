Aidan Walsh confirms fractured ankle but feeling 'so lucky' after receiving bronze medal

Aidan Walsh has confirmed that he fractured his ankle in celebrating his welterweight quarter-final win against Merven Clair earlier this week.
The freak injury cost the Belfast boxer the chance to improve on his bronze medal as he was deemed unable to take to the ring for a semi-final bout with Pat McCormack of Great Britain.
Walsh suffered the fracture when leaping to the air and landing awkwardly after being given the decision against Clair but the misfortune hasn’t diluted the experience for him.
“That was years and years and years of hard work to get there, he said after the medal ceremony here in Tokyo.
“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing.
“I’m just so grateful and feel so lucky to be standing there on that Olympic podium with the other top athletes. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”