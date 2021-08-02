Olympics day 11: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Tuesday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of the day's action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

1:27 Athletics – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m heat 3

2:17 Athletics – Phil Healy – Women’s 400m heat 5

3:45 Athletics – Marcus Lawlor – Men’s 200m heat 6

3:53 Athletics – Leon Reid – Men’s 200m heat 7

4:35 Boxing – Kellie Harrington – Women’s Lightweight quarter-finals, Kellie Harrington (IRL) Vs Imane Khelif (ALG)

11:00 Equestrian: Show Jumping Individual Qualifiers (Individual times to be confirmed after second horse inspection)

12:50* Athletics – Leon Reid – Men’s 200m semi-finals *pending qualification

12:50* Athletics – Marcus Lawlor – Men’s 200m semi-finals *pending qualification

Team Ireland results

Oliver Dingley competing in the Men's 3m springboard. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy





ATHLETICS

Women’s 1500m, Heat: Ciara Mageean, 10th in heat in 4:07.29

Women’s 1500m, Heat: Sarah Healy, 11th in heat in 4:09.78

Women’s 200m, Heat: Phil Healy, 5th in heat in 23.21

DIVING

Men’s 3m Springboard, Preliminary: Oliver Dingley, 25th with 335 points, will not qualify for semi-finals.

EQUESTRIAN

Eventing Team – 8th place, 177.00.

Eventing Individual Final – Austin O’Connor & Colorado Blue (SHBGB) 1 – 46.00, 13th place.

Eventing Individual – Sam Watson & Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) 2 – 55.30, 30th place.

Eventing Individual – Sarah Ennis & Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) 3 – 79.70, 36th place.

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including Kellie Harrington's fight for a medal, the latest athletics action from Olympic Stadium, diving, and track cycling.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage including showjumping with Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, and Cian O’Connor, plus artistic gymnastics, track cycling, and athletics finals.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Will Armand Duplantis break his own men's pole vault world record? The final of that event takes place in the evening among 24 medal events on the day. Artistic gymnastics concludes with the last three apparatus at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Sport climbing also makes its debut with the qualification rounds.

Artistic gymnastics

9.00-9.35: M parallel bars final; 9.45-10.20: W balance beam Final; 10.30-11.40: M horizontal bar Final

Athletics

1.00-4.35: W long jump Final, M 400 hurdles Final; 11.00-13.55: M pole vault Final, W hammer throw Final, W 800 Final, W 200 Final

Boxing

3.00-5.40: W featherweight Final; 9.00-11.40: M welterweight Final

Canoe Sprint

3.30-3.46: W kayak single 200m Finals; 3.46-4.03: M canoe double 1000m Finals; 4.13-4.30: M kayak single 1000m Finals; 4.40-4.55: W kayak double 500m Finals

Cycling track

7.30-10.10: W team pursuit first round/Finals; M team sprint qual/first round/Finals

Diving

7.00-8.30: M 3m springboard Final

Sailing

6.30-6.58: M One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) Finn Medal Race; 7.30-8.55: Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17 Foiling Medal Race _Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Weightlifting

11.50-14.00: M 109kg Group A

Wrestling

11.30-11.50: M Greco-Roman 77 kg Bronze; 11.55-12.05: M Greco-Roman 77 kg Gold Medal; 12.05-12.25: M Greco-Roman 97 kg Bronze; 12.30-12.40: M Greco-Roman 97 kg Gold Medal; 12.55-13.15: W Freestyle 68 kg Bronze; 13.20-13.30: W Freestyle 68 kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

1.00-4.35: M triple jump qualifying, M 1500 Round 1, W javelin throw qualifying, W 400 Round 1, M 200 Round 1; 11.00-13.55: M 110 hurdles Round 1, M shot put qualifying, M 5000 Round 1, M 200 semis

Sport climbing

9.00-14.40: M combined qualification, speed, bouldering, lead

Medal table

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.