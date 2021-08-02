Simone Biles to return for her last Olympic gymnastics event

Simone Biles to return for her last Olympic gymnastics event

USA's Simone Biles watches the Women's Uneven Bars Final from the stands at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 09:43

Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to the Tokyo Olympics by competing in the women's beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has announced.

The 24-year-old American has not competed since she withdrew early in the women's team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.

However, Biles has been confirmed on the official start-list as the third of eight finalists.

USA Gymnastics tweeted: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee and Simone Biles!!"

More in this section

Phil Healy out of 200m - 'Of course I wanted to go quicker but it wasn't there' Phil Healy out of 200m - 'Of course I wanted to go quicker but it wasn't there'
Ciara Mageean 2/8/2021 Heartbreak for Ciara Mageean as torn calf crushes Olympic chances
Roisin Upton dejected 31/7/2021 Irish hockey team turn towards next journey after breaking Olympic barrier
#olympics
Simone Biles to return for her last Olympic gymnastics event

Yulimar Rojas thanks Facebook algorithm after making history in triple jump

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up