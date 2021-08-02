Simone Biles to return for her last Olympic gymnastics event

Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to the Tokyo Olympics by competing in the women's beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has announced.
The 24-year-old American has not competed since she withdrew early in the women's team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.
However, Biles has been confirmed on the official start-list as the third of eight finalists.
USA Gymnastics tweeted: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee and Simone Biles!!"