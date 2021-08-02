Phil Healy out of 200m - 'Of course I wanted to go quicker but it wasn't there'

It has been a hectic week's racing for the Cork woman — and it's not over yet
Beth Dobbin, of Britain, Phil Healy, of Ireland, Crystal Emmanuel, of Canada, Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica and Imke Vervaet, of Belgium, from left, compete in a women's 200-meter first round heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 06:24
Cian Locke

Despite a season's best time of 23.21, Cork's Phil Healy missed out on a place in the women's 200 metres semi-final, finishing last in a five-woman heat won by Crystal Emmanuel of Canada in 22.74.

100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah came in third in the same heat, behind Britain's Beth Dobbin.

Healy has already competed in the 4X400m mixed relay, which would have impacted on her 200m preparation. 

 "I'm disappointed that it isn't quicker but I gave it my all," Healy told RTÉ Sport.

"I came out twice already for the 4x400 and I obviously had to sacrifice my individual a little bit for that. But we came away with an Olympic final.

Ireland’s Phil Healy

"It is a really short turnaround but still, the Belgian (Vervaet) did it twice and she was ahead of me today.

"Of course I wanted to go quicker but it wasn't there. I feel I was below par but I have another opportunity to come out tomorrow.

"To come out and deliver just off my PB (22.99 seconds) I have to be happy but initially of course I'm going to be disappointed.

"Being the first Irish person in three events, that's making history, the relay made history, so there is so much to take from it but when you give so much to an Olympic year you just want to go out and perform to your best."

Healy will run in the 400m on Tuesday. 

Ciara Mageean 2/8/2021

Heartbreak for Ciara Mageean as torn calf crushes Olympic chances

