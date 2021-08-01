Olympics day 10: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Monday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of the day's action.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

1:35 Athletics – Ciara Mageean – Women’s 1500m Heat 1

1:59 Athletics – Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m Heat 3

3:10 Athletics – Phil Healy – Women’s 200m Heat 6

7:00 Diving – Oliver Dingley – Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

9:00 Equestrian - Sarah Ennis, Austin O’Connor and Sam Watson - Eventing Jumping Team Final

Team Ireland results

Kurt Walker lost his Olympic quarter-final on Sunday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ATHLETICS

Men’s 400m Hurdles, Semi-Final: Thomas Barr, 4th in 48.26

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Heat: Michelle Finn, 9th in 9:36.26

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Heat: Eilish Flanagan 12th in 9:34.86

BOXING

Kurt Walker (IRL) v Duke Ragan (USA) – Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarter-Final – Win for USA on 3-2 split decision.

EQUESTRIAN

Eventing – Cross Country – Austin O’Connor & Colorado Blue (SHBGB)1 – 38.00, 20th place.

Eventing – Cross Country – Sam Watson & Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) 2 – 47.30, 31st place.

Eventing – Cross Country – Sarah Ennis & Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) 3 – 75.70, 39th place.

Team Results after Cross Country: 8th place – Total: 161.00

GOLF

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 4 – Rory McIlroy, 69, 66, 67, 67. T4 after final round (finishing tied fourth following a bronze medal play-off)

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 4 – Shane Lowry, 70, 65, 68, 71, T22 after final round

GYMNASTICS

Men’s Pommel Horse Final: Rhys McClenaghan, 7th place with 13.100

TV details

RTÉ2 has 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1.25am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy, and Phil Healy in athletics, diving with Oliver Dingley, and the Irish eventing team, plus the men's long jump final, women's 100m hurdles final, and women's badminton doubles gold medal match.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage with medals to be decided in artistic gymnastics and athletics.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Action begins on Monday at the Izu Velodrome as the track cyclists start their Olympic campaigns. The badminton and shooting competitions finish among 22 gold medal events on the day.

Artistic gymnastics

9.00-9.35: M rings Final; 9.45-10.20: W floor exercise Final; 10.30-11.40: M vault Final

Athletics

1.00-3.55: M long jump Final, W 100 hurdles Final; 11.00-14.00: W discus throw Final, M 3000 steeplechase Final; W 5000 final

Badminton

5.00-7.30: W doubles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match; 12.00-15.00: M singles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match

Cycling track

7.30-10.30: W team sprint qual/first round/Finals

Equestrian

9.00-14.25: Eventing jumping team Final, Eventing jumping individual qualifier/Final

Sailing

6.30-6.53: Women's Skiff - 49er FX Medal Race; 7.30-7.53: Men's Skiff - 49er Medal Race _Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Shooting

0.30-5.15: M 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2; 3.30-6.15: M 50m rifle 3 positions qualification; 6.30-7.10: M 25m rapid fire pistol Finals; 8.50-9.40: M 50m rifle 3 positions Finals

Weightlifting

7.50-10.00: W 87kg Group A; 11.50-14.00: W +87kg Group A

Wrestling

11.30-11.50: M Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze Medal; 11.55-12.05: M Greco-Roman 60kg Gold Medal; 12.05-12.25: M Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal; 12.30-12.40: M Greco-Roman 130kg Gold Medal; 12.55-13.15: W Freestyle 76kg Bronze Medal; 13.20-13.30: W Freestyle 76kg Gold Medal

Also of interest

Athletics

1.00-3.55: M hammer throw qualifying, W 1500 Round 1, W 200 Round 1; 11.00-14.00: W pole vault qualifying, W 200 semis, M 400 semis, W 400 hurdles semis

Basketball

5.40-7.40: W Group B: France v United States

Football

9.00-12.00: W semi-final (Ibaraki Kashima Stadium); 12.00-15.00: W semi-final (International Stadium Yokohama)

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.