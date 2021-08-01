Ireland's rowing heroes return home: 'With hard work, absolutely everything is possible'

Their Olympic gold medals have failed to blunt the humility and honesty of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy who flew into Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon following their heroic, and historic, performance at the Tokyo Games.

The six medallists posed for pictures outside the airport. Five of them had their medals at hand to show off, with O’Donovan conceding he had left his gold in his bag.

Asked about the secret to his success, O’Donovan proclaimed “you have to have a strong belief that it is possible. We’ve seen that after the last time in Rio, a lot of people realised that there’s nothing special about us. A lot of hard work can get you there. We saw that when the women’s four took a bronze medal and had their biggest team ever there. Absolutely everything is possible.”

It’s an attitude that permeates through all of Ireland’s rowing team as, according to O’Donovan, coach Dominic Casey implored them to “get the boat to rig as quickly as possible before you go anywhere else” straight after the race.

McCarthy saw first-hand what a rising tide can do when he welcomed O’Donovan home from the last Olympics and now, he’s beginning to come to terms with his achievements.

“I’ve had a bit of time I guess over the past few days to do that. I’m just feeling pretty grateful that I was a part of it back then. The lads (Paul and Gary) were from our club so there was huge excitement around the place.

“It definitely helped me to get to where I am today because that I saw that it was possible. It gave me a lot of motivation just to keep going with it. We were doing similar enough training, we had the same coach, so it was pretty clear that it was a winning formula.

“We don’t get many opportunities to race, most of what we do is training so you really need to enjoy the training, enjoy the journey.”

After a five-year Olympic cycle, O’Donovan is looking forward to a bit of normality and balance in his life when he returns to study medicine in UCC.

“I’d be looking forward to getting back to college life. A couple of months at this stage to catch up with all of the lads again. Too much of the rowing…I just get too consumed in it. It’s good for me to take a break.

“I think that it can give you a bit more longevity in the long run. It’s good that I can combine the two (studying and rowing).

"If I’d just been rowing full-time for the past ten years, I’d be getting to my age now and I’d be thinking that I can’t stay going at this forever because when I do retire, I won’t have anything to do. When you can combine the two as you’re going along it just means that you don’t have to worry about getting older. Both of them are quite fun too, so it’s a good job.”

While all roads lead to Skibbereen for O’Donovan and McCarthy, things aren’t quite so straightforward for the Women’s Four who were the first Irish women to secure a medal in Olympic rowing when they won bronze last Wednesday.

Emily Hegarty will head for Skibbereen with her male clubmates, Eimear Lambe will bask in her success in Dublin, while Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh, the first Galwegians to medal at the Olympics while representing Ireland, will head back west.

Before the Irish tour starts (in Galway as majority always rules), however, they all need some time to return to normality, according to Murtagh.

“Oh, I definitely want to take a bit of time off! It’s been a long preparation and we’ve all worked really hard, so we definitely deserve a break to spend time with family and friends. It’s been so long since we’ve seen anyone. We’ll group then and see where we go from there.”

As for Keogh, the aftermath has helped her put their multi-faceted achievement into perspective.

“When you’re training that’s not really what you’re thinking about. Obviously, we are the first Galwegians to medal. One thing that was made clear to us after was that prior to our race there were four female Irish Olympians in rowing, and we doubled that number to eight in one race. You don’t even realise that until after and I think it’s a really proud moment for us. When we see those things written down it’s like a shock almost and we’re really proud of it.”