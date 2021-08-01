Clipped hurdle costs Thomas Barr dear in Olympic semi-final

Despite running his fastest time of the season, Thomas Barr fell just short of a place in the 400m Olympic final, finishing just outside the fastest loser places after finishing fourth in his semi.
Barr, clipped a hurdle on the final bend and speaking on RTÉ afterwards he suggests it was that slight misstep that cost him.
“I thought when I hit that hurdle seven that it was going to cost me. I thought I was in a PB shape. It just cost me a little bit, buy that’s the hurdles. You can win some you lose some. It’s one of those unlucky days."
Barr was competing in the strongest of the semi-final fields, with world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway and Rai Benjamin of the USA taking second as standards continue to improve in the event.
"History is being paved in this event at the moment. And it’s cool to be a part of that. It would be cool to be in the final with them but just not to be."
More to follow