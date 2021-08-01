Clipped hurdle costs Thomas Barr dear in Olympic semi-final

"History is being paved in this event. It's cool to be a part of that"
Clipped hurdle costs Thomas Barr dear in Olympic semi-final

1 August 2021; Thomas Barr of Ireland, centre, in action during his semifinal of the men's 400 metres hurdles at the Olympic Stadium on day nine of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 13:41

Despite running his fastest time of the season, Thomas Barr fell just short of a place in the 400m Olympic final, finishing just outside the fastest loser places after finishing fourth in his semi.

Barr, clipped a hurdle on the final bend and speaking on RTÉ afterwards he suggests it was that slight misstep that cost him.

“I thought when I hit that hurdle seven that it was going to cost me. I thought I was in a PB shape. It just cost me a little bit, buy that’s the hurdles. You can win some you lose some. It’s one of those unlucky days."

Ireland's Thomas Barr reacts after the first semi-final of the Men's 400 metres hurdles at the Olympic Stadium on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. 

Barr was competing in the strongest of the semi-final fields, with world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway and Rai Benjamin of the USA taking second as standards continue to improve in the event.

"History is being paved in this event at the moment. And it’s cool to be a part of that. It would be cool to be in the final with them but just not to be."

More to follow

