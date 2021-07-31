Eve McMahon wins gold for Ireland at sailing's Youth World Championships

Eve McMahon (left) after winning the Youth World Championships with Ellie Cunnane. Picture: Vasilij Zbogar

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 18:49

Eve McMahon of Howth has won the ILCA 6 (formerly Laser Radial) Youth World Championships at Arco on Lake Garda, Italy.

The 17-year-old, who is heading into her Leaving Cert year, was consistent from the early stages of the week’s racing and won three out of the five qualifying races. 

A disqualification in the first race of the final series slipped her back a few points but her lead was too great and she beat Anja Von Allmen of Switzerland and Sara Savelli of Italy to take gold.

The ILCA 6 Youth World Championships are open to sailors who were 18 or younger on the registration day, July 23, but at least 15. The girl’s fleet saw 109 athletes compete.

A former Irish Sailing Youth Sailor of the Year in both 2020 and 2019, today’s medal marks a three-in-a-row run for McMahon. This summer she has taken silver in the U19 category of the EURILCA (European region of International Laser Class Association) U21 European Championships in Montenegro and silver in the EURILCA Laser Radial Youth Championships in Croatia.

Irish Sailing coach Vasilij Zbogar said: “It was a tough day with tough conditions. The wind went from 10 knots to zero at some points, so it was really hard to manage. Eve did an amazing job because it was really unpredictable. She kept herself calm and didn’t panic even in a stressful situation.”

