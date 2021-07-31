Olympics day 9: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day nine of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Sunday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of a day where Ireland could win medals in boxing, golf, and gymnastics.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

0:18 Equestrian – Sam Watson & Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH), Eventing: Cross Country

1:30 Equestrian – Austin O’Connor & Colorado Blue (SHBGB), Eventing: Cross Country

1:40 Athletics – Michelle Finn – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Heat 1

2:10 Athletics – Eilish O’Flanagan – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Heat 3

2:36 Golf – Shane Lowry – Men’s Stroke Play Round 4

2:39 Equestrian – Sarah Ennis & Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH), Eventing: Cross Country

2:58 Golf – Rory McIlroy – Men’s Stroke Play Round 4

3:30 Boxing – Kurt Walker (IRL) v Duke Ragan (USA) – Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarter-Final

4:03 Boxing – Pat McCormack (GBR) v Aidan Walsh (IRL) – Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semi-Final

10:41 Gymnastics – Rhys McClenaghan – Pommel Horse Final

13:05 Athletics – Thomas Barr – Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

Team Ireland results

ATHLETICS

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final – Ireland, 8th in 3:15:04

Men’s 800m Heat: Mark English, 4th in 1:46.75

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heat: Sarah Lavin, 7th in 13.16

EQUESTRIAN

Eventing, Dressage: Sarah Ennis & Horseware Woodcourt Garrison* – 38.10, 50th place.

* 2009 gelding by Garrison Royal (ISH) out of Davitt Star (ISH), by Furisto (HANN). Breeder: Patrick J Kearns, Laois. Owner: Breda Kennedy.

Confirmed overall results after dressage:

Sam Watson & Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) – 34.30, 38th place.

Austin O’Connor & Colorado Blue (SHBGB) – 38.00, 49th place.

Sarah Ennis & Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) – 38.10, 50th place.

Team standings – 110.40, 13th place.

GOLF

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 3 – Rory McIlroy, 69, 66, 67 - T5 after Round 3

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 3 – Shane Lowry, 70, 65, 68 - T9 after Round 3

HOCKEY

Pool Game: Ireland 0-2 Great Britain (do not progress to quarter-finals)

SAILING

49er team of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove:

49er Race 10: 3rd; 49er Race 11: 17th; 49er Race 12: 1st

Finished overall: 13th (do not progress to medal race)

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 15 hours of live coverage straight through from 0.05am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Clare MacNamara presents the action as including golf with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, boxing with Kurt Walker in quarter-final action and Aidan Walsh in a semi-final, eventing (team and individual), and Michelle Finn and Eilish Flanagan in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, plus the five remaining swimming finals taking place at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage including Rhys McClenaghan in the Men’s Pommel Horse as well as Thomas Barr in the Men’s 400m Hurdles semi-final.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

The men's 100m final headlines a day with 25 gold medals due to be awarded. Who will succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic 100m champion? Fencing, swimming, and tennis all come to a conclusion, as does the men's golf competition.

Artistic gymnastics

9.00-9.35: M floor exercise Final; 9.45-1020: W vault Final; 10.30-11.05: M pommel horse Final; 11.15-12.10: W uneven bars final

Athletics

1.10-4.00: W shot put final; 11.00-13.55: M high jump Final, W triple jump final, M 100 Final

Badminton

12.30-15.00: W singles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match

Cycling BMX Freestyle

2.10-4.50: W/M park Final

Diving

7.00-8.25: W 3m springboard Final

Fencing

10.30-11.40: M foil team Bronze Medal Match; 11.50-13.00: Men’s foil team Gold Medal Match

Golf

23.30(Saturday)-8.00: M individual stroke play Round 4

Sailing

6.30-6.58: M One Person Dinghy - Laser Medal Race; 7.30-7.58: W One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Medal Race _Subject to change, conditions allowing_

Swimming

2.30-4.25: M 50 free Final, W 50 free Final, M 1500 free Final, W 4x100 medley relay Final, M 4x 100 medley relay Final

Tennis

4.00-12.00: M singles Gold Medal Match; W doubles Gold Medal Match; mixed doubles Gold Medal Match

Weightlifting

11.50-14.00: W 76kg Group A

Also of interest

Athletics

1.10-4.00: W hammer throw qualifying, W 3000 steeplechase Round 1, W long jump qualifying, M 400 Round 1; 11.00-13.55: M 100 semis, W 100 hurdles semis, M 800 semis, M 400 hurdles semis

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.