Who are the medal hopes on what could be Super Sunday for Team Ireland? 

Gymnastics, golf and boxing could all see Ireland athletes on the medal podium at the Olympics within the next 24 hours.

Having already picked up two medals at the 2020 Games, five more Irish Olympians will be in the hunt for success overnight and into tomorrow.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of a potentially super Sunday for Team Ireland.

Golf

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both in contention as the final round of the men’s individual competition which kicks off at 11.30pm this evening and will continue into Sunday morning.

With Round 3 completed, both Irish hopefuls have a chance of securing a medal.

Shane Lowry and caddy Alan Lowry on the 16th during round 1 of the men's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

McIlroy is tied for fifth on 11 under, while Lowry is just a shot behind in a tie for ninth.

McElroy is just three shots off Xander Schauffele, with the US golfer going into the final round in the gold medal position.

Pommel horse

Rhys McClenaghan will carry the hopes of the nation shortly after 10.30am tomorrow when the finals of the men’s pommel horse gets underway.

The Co Down man, 22, had a near-perfect start to his opening performance, scoring 15.266 to carry him into the final.

Speaking afterwards, he said he had a good day at the office.

“We’re prepared as we can be and I feel like we can sharpen the execution a lot more for the finals and that’ll be a bigger score than I scored today.

"It’s about relying on the preparation I’ve done and to replicate what I’ve done today and do it a little better.”

He will be up against the likes of Japan’s Kohei Kameyama and Taiwan’s Chih Kai Lee, who scored the same mark in qualifying for the final.

Boxing

Kurt Walker will attempt to secure at least a bronze medal for Team Ireland when he steps into the ring at 3.30am on Sunday.

The featherweight is in the quarter-final against American Duke Ragan.

A win for Walker will secure a medal as all semi-finalists in boxing get a bronze.

A win for Walker tomorrow will secure a medal as all semi-finalists in boxing get a bronze. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Lisburn man produced a stunning display to make it to the quarters, defeating top-seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan via split decision.

Elsewhere, Aidan Walsh is guaranteed a bronze but will be hoping to go one step further tomorrow in the men’s welterweight semi-final.

Walsh will square off against Britain’s Pat McCormack at 4.03am tomorrow.

There are slight injury concerns although Team Ireland has declared the Belfast fighter is fit.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Walsh suffered an injury in the ring during his quarter-final fight.

Ireland's Aidan Walsh (red) in action with Merven Clair (blue) of Mauritius. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The welterweight won his quarter-final bout against Merven Clair of Mauritius on a 4-1 decision but was seen leaving the Ryoguku Kogukican venue in a wheelchair shortly after.

Walsh leapt high into the air on hearing the decision go in his favour and appeared to twist his ankles on landing, but he was able to walk through the various media interviews afterwards without any sign of a limp or injury.

A statement from Team Ireland put it that the boxer had “a slight sprain after his fight today but is looking forward to fighting on Sunday”.