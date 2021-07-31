Irish eventing team in 13th place following opening dressage phase at Tokyo Olympics

The Irish eventing team lie in 13th place overall following the conclusion of the opening dressage phase of the eventing competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
With just over 30 penalties separating the top 13 teams, the competition is still wide open heading into the cross country.
Managed by Sally Corscadden, the Irish trio of Sam Watson (Tullabeg Flamenco, ISH), Austin O’Connor (Colorado Blue), and Sarah Ennis (Horseware Woodcourt Garrison, ISH), are on a combined score of 110.4 while the medal positions are currently occupied by Britain (78.3), Germany (80.4), and New Zealand (86.4).
Carlow’s Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) are best of the Irish individually and are in 38th place on 34.30.