Irish eventing team in 13th place following opening dressage phase at Tokyo Olympics

With just over 30 penalties separating the top 13 teams, the competition is still wide open heading into the cross country
Irish eventing team in 13th place following opening dressage phase at Tokyo Olympics

Ireland's Sarah Ennis rides Woodcourt Garrison. Picture: INPHO/Libby Law

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 14:54

The Irish eventing team lie in 13th place overall following the conclusion of the opening dressage phase of the eventing competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. 

With just over 30 penalties separating the top 13 teams, the competition is still wide open heading into the cross country.

Managed by Sally Corscadden, the Irish trio of Sam Watson (Tullabeg Flamenco, ISH), Austin O’Connor (Colorado Blue), and Sarah Ennis (Horseware Woodcourt Garrison, ISH), are on a combined score of 110.4 while the medal positions are currently occupied by Britain (78.3), Germany (80.4), and New Zealand (86.4).

Carlow’s Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) are best of the Irish individually and are in 38th place on 34.30. 

More in this section

Ireland exit Olympic hockey tournament after defeat to Great Britain Ireland exit Olympic hockey tournament after defeat to Great Britain
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Eight Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100 metres in Olympic record time
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove celebrate winning their final race 31/7/2021 Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove sail to second Olympic race win but miss out on medal race
#olympics
Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Christopher O'Donnell 31/7/2021

History-making Irish mixed relay team finishes eighth in Olympic final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up