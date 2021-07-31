Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100 metres in Olympic record time

Thompson-Herah’s time was the second-fastest in history, beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49secs set back in 1988
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100 metres in Olympic record time

Elaine Thompson-Herah set an Olympic record time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 14:14
PA

Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium.

Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica.

Thompson-Herah’s time was the second-fastest in history, beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49secs set back in 1988.

Jamaica had claimed two medals in each of the last two Olympic women’s 100m finals, but this was a repeat of their podium lockout in Beijing, when Fraser-Pryce won the first of her titles ahead of compatriots Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.

More in this section

Tokyo Olympics Tennis Novak Djokovic vows to ‘bounce back’ after losing bronze-medal match to Pablo Carreno Busta
Olympic Committee admits its guidelines for transgender athletes aren’t fit for purpose Olympic Committee admits its guidelines for transgender athletes aren’t fit for purpose
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Six Simone Biles withdraws from two of her four individual Olympic finals
athletics100m#olympics#athleticsplace: uk
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove celebrate winning their final race 31/7/2021

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove sail to second Olympic race win but miss out on medal race

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up