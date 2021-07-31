Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100 metres in Olympic record time

Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium.
Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica.
Thompson-Herah’s time was the second-fastest in history, beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49secs set back in 1988.
Jamaica had claimed two medals in each of the last two Olympic women’s 100m finals, but this was a repeat of their podium lockout in Beijing, when Fraser-Pryce won the first of her titles ahead of compatriots Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.