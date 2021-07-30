Olympics day 8: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day eight of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Saturday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of a decisive day for Ireland's hockey and athletics relay teams.
The moment the Ireland 4x400 mixed relay team, from left, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Christopher O'Donnell, and Cillin Greene, found out they'd qualified for the Olympic final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 18:30

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

From 1:03* Golf – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (*tee times TBC) – Men’s Stroke Play Round 3 

2:22 Athletics – Mark English – Men’s 800m, Heat 

2:32 Equestrian: Eventing Dressage – Sarah Ennis and Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) 

2:53 Athletics – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles, Heat

From 4:05 Sailing – Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – 49er Races 10, 11 and 12 

12:45 Hockey – Ireland v Great Britain, Pool Game 5 

13:35 Athletics – Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Cillin Greene, Christopher O’Donnell - Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Team Ireland results

Ireland's Aidan Walsh celebrates beating Merven Clair of Mauritius. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie
Ireland's Aidan Walsh celebrates beating Merven Clair of Mauritius. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie


ATHLETICS

Women’s 800m: Heat 2 – 7th Nadia Power 2:03.74 

Women’s 800m: Heat 3 – 7th Louise Shanahan 2:03.57 

Women’s 800m: Heat 4 – 7th Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner 2:04.62 

Men’s 400m Hurdles: Heat 3 – 2nd Thomas Barr 49.02 (progresses to semi-finals)

4x400m Relay Mixed Heat - Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Cillin Greene, Christopher O’Donnell – Ireland, 2nd in 3:12.88 (progress to final)

BOXING 

Women’s Lightweight Round of 16: Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Rebecca Nicoli (ITA) – win for IRL by unanimous decision 5-0 (progresses to quarter-final).

Men’s Welter Quarter-Final: Aidan Walsh (IRL) v Merven Clair (MRI) – win for IRL 4-1 split decision (progresses to semi-final).

EQUESTRIAN 

Eventing Dressage – Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH)* - 34.3 (provisionally 14th after Session 1).

*2009 gelding by Tullabeg Fusion (ISH) out of Tullabeg Heidi (ISH), by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Breeder: Nicholas Cousins, Wexford. Owner: Vahe Bogossian.

Eventing – Dressage – Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue* – 38.00 (provisionally 34th after Session 2).

*2009 gelding by Jaguar Mail (SF) out of Rock Me Baby (AES), by Rock King (WNTR). Breeder: Mellon Stud / Kate Jarvey, Limerick. Owners: Austin O’Connor & The Salty Syndicate.

GOLF 

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 2 – Rory McIlroy, 69,66, T7 

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 2 – Shane Lowry, 70,65, T7 

HOCKEY 

Pool Game 4: Ireland 0-1 India 

SAILING

49er Class Race 7: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 9th 

49er Class Race 8: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 18th 

49er Class Race 9: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 9th 

Currently sitting: 14th overall with 3 races to go 

Laser Radial Race 9: Annalise Murphy, 30th 

Laser Radial Race 10: Annalise Murphy, 40th 

Finished overall: 18th 

SWIMMING

Women’s 50m Freestyle Heat - Danielle Hill - 6th in heat and 33rd overall in a time of 25.70 

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat - Daniel Wiffen – 1st in heat and 20th overall in a time of 15:07.69 (ISR, PB)

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1.05am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action as Mark English and Sarah Lavin compete in their athletics heats, day three of the men's golf features Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy in contention, equestrian eventing, the new mixed relay triathlon, and the women's singles tennis final.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage including Ireland v Great Britain in hockey, Ireland's 4x400m mixed relay final, and the women's 100m final.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events 

Athletics' first blue riband event, the women's 100m final, takes place on 31 July, one of 21 gold medals on offer. Another medal final on Saturday is judo's first-ever Olympic mixed team event, featuring the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Archery 

1.30-3.15: M individual 1/8 eliminations; 6.45-8.15: M individual quarters/semis; 8.30-8.45: M individual Bronze Medal Match; 8.45-9.00: M individual Gold Medal Match 

Athletics

11.00-13.55: M discus Final, Mixed 4x400 relay Final, W 100 Final 

Badminton

10.00-15.00: M doubles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match 

Fencing

10.30-11.20: W sabre team Bronze Medal Match; 11.30-12.20: W sabre team Gold Medal Match 

Judo

9.00-10.20: Mixed team Bronze Medal Match; 10.20-11.05: Mixed team Gold Medal Match 

Rugby 

1.00-4.00: W placing 11-2, 9-10, 5-8 (2 matches), semis (2 matches), placing 7-8, 5-6, Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match 

Sailing 

6.30-6.53: W RS:X medal race; 7.30-7.53: M RS:X medal race _Subject to change, conditions allowing_ 

Shooting 

1.00-4.50: Mixed team trap qualification; 5.30-6.30: Mixed team trap Finals; 4.00-6.45: W 50m rifle 3 positions qualification; 8.00-8.50: W 50m rifle 3 positions Finals 

Swimming 

2.30-4.20: M 100 fly Final, W 200 back Final, W 800 free Final, mixed 4x100 medley relay Final 

Tennis 

4.00-12.00: M singles Bronze Medal Match; W singles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match; W doubles Bronze Medal Match; mixed doubles Bronze Medal Match 

Trampoline gymnastics 5.00-6.35: M qualifying; 6.35-7.30: M Final, Victory Ceremony 

Triathlon 

23.30(Friday)-1.25: Mixed team relay 

Weightlifting 

7.50-10.00: M 81kg Group A; 11.50-14.00: M 96kg Group A 

Also of interest 

Athletics 

1.00-4.00: W 400 hurdles Round 1, W discus qualifying, M pole vault qualifying, M 800 Round 1, W 100 hurdles qualifying, M 100 Round 1; 11.00-13.55: M long jump qualifying, W 100 semis, M 100 Round 1, W 800 semis 

Basketball 

13.00-15.00: Men's Group A: United States v Czech Republic 

Swimming 

2.30-4.20: M 50 free semis, W 50 free semis

Medal table

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.

