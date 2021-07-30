Annalise Murphy's Olympic dream ends after missing out on medal race

Light winds off Enoshima Island put an end to Annalise Murphy’s dream of Olympic Gold at Tokyo 2020 on Friday as the qualification series for Sunday’s medal race final ended.

A 30th place in Race 9 was followed by a 40th when the triple Olympian had to take a penalty turn for pumping her sail excessively.

The final day left her in 18th place overall, well short of the top ten on the scoreboard.

Her series wasn’t without high points and Thursday will be memorable for slightly fresher winds and her race win followed by a second place.

Her career includes a European championship title, three Olympic appearances, race wins in all three events plus a Silver medal from Rio 2016.

The Irish team held an informal gathering to honour her after racing ended for the day.

The other Irish boat still has three more races on Saturday to complete qualification for the Men’s skiff event that features Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove.

The pair were controversially disqualified from both of Thursday’s races along with the Brazilian crew for a piece of equipment that was fractionally over the permitted weight limit.

The cause of the discrepancy still has not been fully explained but a theory is that water or moisture build-up that had not drained off or dried may have caused the error.

The weighty penalty caused the Dublin crew to drop to 13th overall and although they had two top ten places on Friday, they also had an 18th so they lie 14th going into the final three races.

A solid performance is needed to achieve a top ten overall standing for a place in Monday’s medal race final.