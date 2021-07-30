Ireland 'shatter National Record' to reach mixed relay team Olympic final in Tokyo

Initially crossing the line in fourth, the Irish team was promoted to third after Team USA was subsequently disqualified
Ireland 'shatter National Record' to reach mixed relay team Olympic final in Tokyo

Ireland's Sophie Becker, Cillin Greene, Phil Healy and Christopher O'Donnell wait to see if they have qualified for the final. Team Ireland would go on to qualify, after the disqualification of the USA. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 12:24
Cathal Dennehy

Ireland’s mixed 4x400m team of Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell produced an outstanding run at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday night to power into the Olympic final, smashing the national record by four seconds when clocking 3:12.88 to finish second in their heat.

Greene got the team off to a flying start, passing the baton to Healy in first place, who held things together brilliantly on the second leg before handing over to Wexford’s Becker. She ran another strong leg before passing to O’Donnell, the Sligo athlete getting the baton in fifth but with a woman on the final leg for Nigeria, he powered up to fourth by the time he crossed the line.

The Irish quartet initially were waiting on the second heat to assess their chances of making the final given they had not secured a top-three finish, but disqualifications for the US and Dominican Republic saw them upgraded to second, advancing automatically.

“It’s unbelievable, we’ve job one done,” said Healy. “Anything can happen in a relay so we just have to go out there and execute our race tomorrow and there’s a blank canvas.” The final takes place on Saturday at 1:35pm Irish time.

It was the first appearance on the Olympic stage for all four members but nerves appeared not to be a factor. “I think having no spectators was a bonus in ways, we just knew what we had to do,” said Healy. “We’re in an Olympic final, we’re going in highly seeded, second in our heat. It’s going to be at a decent Irish time as well so it’ll be great to have the followers at home again.”

O’Donnell paid thanks to all those who had offered their support in recent weeks.

“There might be no one in the stands but we know there’s a full stadium at home watching us and they’ve been absolutely amazing,” he said. “We know they’ll be back tomorrow running the four legs with us again.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news and reaction from Team Ireland at the Olympic Games here

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Four USA's Ryan Murphy claims silver medal won 'in a race that’s probably not clean'
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 7 - Hockey Hockey: Ireland's Olympic hopes suffer huge blow after late India heartbreak
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Six ‘I didn’t quit’: Simone Biles provides response to her critics
#olympics
Aidan Walsh celebrates after being declared the winner against Merven Clair 30/7/2021

Celebration jump leaves Aidan Walsh with 'slight sprain'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up