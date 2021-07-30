Ireland 'shatter National Record' to reach mixed relay team Olympic final in Tokyo

Ireland’s mixed 4x400m team of Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell produced an outstanding run at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday night to power into the Olympic final, smashing the national record by four seconds when clocking 3:12.88 to finish second in their heat.

Greene got the team off to a flying start, passing the baton to Healy in first place, who held things together brilliantly on the second leg before handing over to Wexford’s Becker. She ran another strong leg before passing to O’Donnell, the Sligo athlete getting the baton in fifth but with a woman on the final leg for Nigeria, he powered up to fourth by the time he crossed the line.