The Belfast welterweight won his quarter-final bout against Merven Clair of Mauritius on a 4-1 decision but was seen leaving the Ryoguku Kogukican venue in a wheelchair shortly after.
Celebration jump leaves Aidan Walsh with 'slight sprain'

Ireland's Aidan Walsh (red) celebrates after being declared the winner against Merven Clair (blue) of Mauritius. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 11:34
Brendan O'Brien, Tokyo

Team Ireland are declaring that Aidan Walsh is fit to fight on Sunday despite suffering an injury in the ring today after he secured at least a bronze medal for Ireland.

Aidan Walsh guaranteed a medal after impressive morning for Irish boxers at Tokyo Olympics

Walsh leapt high into the air on hearing the decision go in his favour and appeared to twist his ankles on landing, but he was able to walk through the various media interviews afterwards without any sign of a limp or injury.

A statement from Team Ireland put it that the boxer had “a slight sprain after his fight today but is looking forward to fighting on Sunday”.

He faces Great Britain’s top seed Pat McCormack, who has beaten him three times since 2018, in the semi-final.

