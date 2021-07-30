Hockey: Ireland's Olympic hopes suffer huge blow after late India heartbreak

The deflection from Rani Rampal’s reverse-stick cross finally broke through the Irish defence as India eventually took advantage of their large volume of control
Hockey: Ireland's Olympic hopes suffer huge blow after late India heartbreak

Sarah Hawkshaw of Ireland reacts at the final whistle. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 07:26
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland 0 India 1

Sean Dancer’s Ireland hockey team has left itself with a mountain to climb if they are to ascend beyond the pool stages of the Olympics and on to higher ground.

Defeat to India this morning, the goal conceded three minutes from time, leaves them needing to beat Great Britain, the reigning Olympic champions, tomorrow or else India can overtake them with a defeat of lowly South Africa.

“It was a tough game. Credit where credit is due,” said Irish captain Katie Mullan. “India played a really good performance. They’d done their homework. They really put it up to us there today. They won a lot of corners. It’s always hard to come away from a game when you conceded a lot of corners like that.

Ireland’s Katie Mulan and Ayeisha McFerran can't stop India scoring. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ireland’s Katie Mulan and Ayeisha McFerran can't stop India scoring. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“We’d be disappointed that we got basically to the last three minutes. We’ve another opportunity and we just have to prepare for that. Now everything in our control is how we perform against GB. So we’ll prepare now for that. We’ve played them a lot of times this year, so that will add something to the game.”

Ireland had beaten India twice on the way to the World Cup final in 208 but both were close affairs with the group game going 1-0 in their favour and the quarter-final settled by a shootout. India pushed hard this time, forcing 17 penalty corners and getting their goal through Navneet Kaur.

Ireland's Kathryn Mullan and Naomi Carroll react after losing to India. Picture: AP Photo/John Locher
Ireland's Kathryn Mullan and Naomi Carroll react after losing to India. Picture: AP Photo/John Locher

Ireland and India now have three points each but the Irish have a better goal difference of -5 compared to -8.

Great Britain have already qualified for the quarter-finals and cannot catch any of the three teams ahead of them while India play first tomorrow which will leave Ireland with a clear idea of what needs to be done.

IRELAND: A McFerran, S McAuley, H McLoughlin, R Upton, L Tice, C Watkins, K Mullan, A O’Flanagan, S Hawkshaw, D Duke, S Torrans.

Subs: S McCay, H Matthews, L Holden, N Carroll, N Daly.

INDIA: Savita, Navjot Kaur, G Kaur, D G Ekka, Monika, Nisha, V Katariya, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Rani, Neha.

Subs: S Devi, N Pradhan, Lalremsiami, S Pukhrambam, S Tete.

Umpires: A Rostron (RSA), A Neumann (AUS).

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Six ‘I didn’t quit’: Simone Biles provides response to her critics
Aidan Walsh 26/7/2021 Aidan Walsh guaranteed a medal after impressive morning for Irish boxers at Tokyo Olympics
Karsten Warholm and Thomas Barr 30/7/2021 'I think it’s achievable': Thomas Barr eyes Olympic final after impressive start in Tokyo
#olympics#hockey
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Four

USA's Ryan Murphy claims silver medal won 'in a race that’s probably not clean'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up