Olympics day 7: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day seven of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Friday morning... here's all you need to know ahead of a busy day's action for Ireland's Olympians.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

23:30 (Thursday) Golf – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Individual Stroke Play

00:30 Equestrian – Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, dressage team and individual

02:25 Athletics – Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, women’s 800m heats

03:00 Boxing – Kellie Harrington, women’s lightweight round of 16

03:25 Athletics – Thomas Barr, men’s 400m hurdles heats

03:45 Hockey – Ireland v India, Pool game

04:05 Sailing – Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, men’s 49er race 7, 8, 9

04:15 Sailing – Annalise Murphy, laser radial race 9, 10

04:51 Boxing – Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight quarter-final

11:38 Swimming – Danielle Hill, women’s 50m freestyle heat

11:48 Swimming – Daniel Wiffen, men’s 1500m freestyle heat

12:00 Athletics – Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell, Cillin Greene, mixed 400m relay heats

Team Ireland results

Shane Lowry of Ireland and caddy Alan Lowry on the 16th during round 1. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

GOLF

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 1: Rory McIlroy, 69, T20 after Round 1

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 1: Shane Lowry, 70, T31 after Round 1

SAILING

Laser Radial Race 7: Annalise Murphy, 1st Laser Radial Race 8: Annalise Murphy, 2nd Currently lying in 14th place overall.

49er Class Race 5: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, DQ; 49er Class Race 6: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, DQ Currently lying in 13th place overall.

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 3 – 4th Shane Ryan, 52.52, 37th overall.

JUDO

Men’s -100kg Elimination Round of 32: Mukhammadkarim Khurramov (UZB) 1s1 – 0s1 Ben Fletcher (IRL), IRL lose by Waza-Ari

ROWING

Lightweight Men’s Double Final A- Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy – Gold medal 1st with 6:06.43.

Lightweight Women’s Double Final B – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen – 2nd in B Final, to finish 8th overall with 6:49.90.

Women’s Pair Final B –Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley – 5th in B Final, to finish 11th overall with 7:02.22.

Women’s Single Semi-Final A/B– Sanita Puspure – 5th with 7:34.40.

SHOOTING

Trap Men’s Qualification: Derek Burnett – 26th overall with 118 (22/24/24/24/24)

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action as Sanita Puspure goes for gold, the athletics begins with Siofra Cleirigh Butler, Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan (women’s 800m), and Thomas Barr (men’s 400m hurdles), day two of the men's golf, featuring Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, Ireland crunch hockey clash with India, plus sailing, equestrian eventing, and the women's trampolining final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage with all eyes on the track and field as the first medals are handed out at the Olympic Stadium, plus swimming with Danielle Hill and Daniel Wiffen.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Athletics begins with the men's 10,000m final as well as the qualifying rounds in other events, while rowing concludes with its blue-riband events, the men's and women's eight finals. There are 21 gold medals on offer on this day, including in badminton and tennis for the first time during the Games.

Archery

1.30-3.15: W individual 1/8 eliminations; 6.45-8.15: W Individual quarters/semis; 8.30-8.45: W Individual Bronze medal match; 8.45-9.00: W Individual gold medal match

Athletics

11.00-13.00: M 10,000m

Badminton

1.00-4.30: Mixed doubles Bronze Medal Match; 7.30-13.30: Mixed doubles Gold Medal match

Canoe Slalom

6.00-6.45: M K-1 semi-final; 7.45-8.22: M K-1 Final

Cycling BMX Racing

2.00-4.20: M/W semis/Final

Fencing

10.30-11.20: M epee team Bronze Medal Match; 11.30-12.20: M epee team Gold Medal Match

Judo

9.00-10.08: W +78kg/ M +100kg repechage/semis; 10.08-10.28: W +70kg Contest for Bronze; 10.20-10.39: W +70kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M +100kg Contest for Bronze; 10.59-11.10: M +100kg Final

Rowing

0.45-2.55: M/W Single Sculls Final C, Final B, Final A; M/W Eight Final A

Shooting

1.00-4.15: W 25m pistol qualification; 6.00-6.40: W 25m pistol Final

Swimming

2.30-4.10: W 200 breast Final, M 200 back Final, W 100 free Final, M 200IM Final

Table tennis

12.00-14.10: M singles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match

Tennis

4.00-14.00: M doubles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match; M singles semis

Trampoline gymnastics

5.00-6.35: W qualifying; 6.35-7.30: W final, Victory Ceremony

Also of interest

Athletics 1.00-4.30: M 3000 steeplechase Round 1, M high jump qualifying, M discus qualifying, W 800 round 1, M 400 hurdles Round 1, W 100 Round 1; 11.00-13.00: W 5000 Round 1, W triple jump qualifying, W shot put qualifying, Mixed 4x400 relay Round 1

Basketball

5.40-7.40: Women's Group B: United States v Japan

Swimming

2.30-4.10: M 100 fly semis, W 200 back semis; 11.30-13.30: M 50 free, W 50 free, M 1500, W 4x100 medley relay; M 4x100 medley relay heats

Medal table

Schedule

Venues

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.