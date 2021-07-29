How Twitter reacted: Rowing Olympic gold unites Irish sport and politics

Rebel Gold!!!!— Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) July 29, 2021
Congratulations to Skibbereen duo Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have won a historic Olympic gold rowing medal for Ireland in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/lWdIwllDHY
Huge congratulations to the @TeamIreland athletes winning medals at #Tokyo2020 #WeAreOne ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GKWNVJTWMJ— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 29, 2021
Congratulations to Cork men Paul O'Donovan & Fintan McCarthy on becoming Ireland's newest Olympic champions! 🤩 💪🏼— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 29, 2021
The rowers won gold in the Lightweight Men’s Double Final overnight! 🥇
Made the whole country proud! 🇮🇪@TeamIreland | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mP1diUDQQ
Get in there. Amazing stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Rowing ☘️🇮🇪 https://t.co/AOafNFBpXR— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) July 29, 2021
A mighty bit of rowing by Paul and Fintan to get Ireland’s first gold!— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 29, 2021
Just amazing!! Our Olympic champions!!🥇 https://t.co/R3BR3TtEVv— Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) July 29, 2021
Congratulations @PaulO_Donovan and Fintan McCarthy🎉 What a fantastic achievement!! Welcome to the club 🥇 #Rowing— michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) July 29, 2021
What these boys have done for our country is phenomenal. We are so proud and in doing so showed all the positive character of Irish people competitive, passionate, hard working ,humble and good craic . Olympic Champions now there is some ring to that 🇮🇪🇮🇪 https://t.co/6Ap33h9OSU— Rob Heffernan OLY (@RM_Heffernan) July 29, 2021
These are two Lightweights I wouldnt go calling out..🥊— Ray Moylette (@raymoylette) July 29, 2021
Congratulations Fintan Mccarthy & Paul O'Donovan.
Olympic Champions!
Thank you for making us all so proud.. 🇮🇪 🏅 🔥@TeamIreland@RTEsport pic.twitter.com/KVubRHfnrG
“After the magnificent success in women’s rowing yesterday, today we celebrate Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal in rowing, won so deservedly by Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the lightweight double sculls.”— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 29, 2021
An outstanding gold medal for Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 29, 2021
Breathtaking victory in the lightweight double sculls - a race that will live long in history.
A special day for Irish rowing and the Irish people. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/hzhnFL8SCI
Delighted for these history makers. When I see Skibbereen rowers winning I’m never sure which I enjoy the most the win or the post win interview. https://t.co/oWY40bFAfN— Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) July 29, 2021
We couldn't be happier to to be posting a celebratory rowing-themed work from our collection for the second morning in a row, this time (very aptly!) featuring Cork rowers. 🚣♂️🚣♂️— National Gallery of Ireland (@NGIreland) July 29, 2021
Congratulations to Olympic gold medalists
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan!🥇🥇#Olympics pic.twitter.com/ReO9BiZFLy