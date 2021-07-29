Five-time Olympian Derek Burnett bows out in Tokyo

The 51-year-old Longford shooter finishing 26th in the men’s trap qualification
Derek Burnett of Ireland 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 07:28
Cathal Dennehy

Derek Burnett made history in Tokyo by becoming just the third Irish person to compete at five Olympic Games, the 51-year-old Longford shooter finishing 26th in the men’s trap qualification today with a score of 118.

Race walker Rob Heffernan and sailor David Wilkins are the only other two to rack up five Olympic appearances for Ireland and Burnett once again gave a good account of himself. 

With only the top six progressing to the final, his score today meant he missed out, with three missed targets in the first round yesterday proving costly. He responded well in the second and third rounds, missing just one target.

Today’s qualification day at the Asaka shooting range saw competitors complete their final two rounds, with Burnett picking up where he left off, posting two more 24-shot rounds. He missed his first shot of the day but got into his rhythm after that, finishing his competition as consistently as possible. Having debuted on this stage at Sydney 2000, Burnett’s score of 118 is just one shot down on the performance that earned him ninth place in Athens 2004.

Speaking afterwards, he acknowledged that his first-round score of 22 hampered his qualification chances.

“That was the one that did all the damage, I missed three targets and really, you’re out of the running after missing three targets,” he said. “You’re always pushing for a 25, but it just didn’t seem to be in the script here. I shot four 24’s after, and they were all good, but with the level that’s here at this Olympics – it’s just unbelievable.” 

Asked if he intends to become the only Irish person to compete at six Olympics at the Paris Games in 2024, he laughed and said: "Who knows? I'd like to tell you yes but it's such an ordeal to qualify, who can say, but I'll definitely give it a try."

