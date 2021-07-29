Dickson and Waddilove sweating on objection

There was troubling news at the Tokyo Olympics today for Irish sailors Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, who could face disqualification from the 49er event after an objection was raised that their harness was 90 grams overweight during post-race checks. The regulations state that the harness must weigh no more than two kilos, a limit imposed due to heavier harnesses giving sailors extra leverage on turns.

The Irish duo moved up to seventh overall after finishing sixth in race six and second in race five earlier today, but could be set to have their medal hopes dashed if those results are ruled ineligible due to the alleged breach of regulations.

Before he was made aware of the issue, Waddilove spoke positively about their chances.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” he said “We had a pretty average day yesterday, but we learned from our mistakes and we were really nicely set up today so that made our life a lot easier. One race at a time – and still keep picking off the places.

“We had quite steady conditions, maybe medium winds and not too wavy. The first race was just about going fast and keeping yourself clear out of other boats, not making too many mistakes and that was really it – just keep it simple around the racecourse.” Dickson added: “I think what we’ve been doing up to now has been working, so we’re going to keep everything the same as we always sail, keep going and tick off the places.”

Meanwhile Annalise Murphy put two tough days of racing firmly behind her by taking victory in race seven and finishing second in race eight of the laser radial event in Tokyo today, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist moving up to 14th in the overall standings from 20th this morning.

“I guess I’m just delighted that I finally managed to put together a good day,” she said. “You start to doubt if you’re actually good enough to be doing this, or maybe you’ve just forgotten how to sail.

“I think I realised that I put so much pressure on myself to try and do well here. When I realised that I had kind of messed it up, I just had to go out and actually enjoy the sailing and enjoy the racing and take it one race at a time; try and do the simple stuff right and hopefully then, I would get some good races.” She has two more chances to move up the standings to qualify for the medal race, which features the top 10 sailors. The Dubliner finished ninth in race five and 10th in race six on Tuesday, following a disappointing start last weekend, where she finished 35th in her opening race.

“I just have to go out tomorrow and enjoy the racing and sail well. I can’t really do anything fancy - I just have to keep on chipping away, and hopefully I can pull out two more good results.”

