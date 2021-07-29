Watch: Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy get rapturous welcome back to Olympic village

Ireland's history-making rowing pair have returned to their Olympic Village base. And what a greeting they received.
Fresh from their gold medal triumph in the lightweight men's double sculls, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy received a rapturous welcome from their fellow Irish Olympians and coaches.
And South African sportswriter Gary Lemke captured the magic moment.
The welcome and love for @TeamIreland rowing gold medallists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan as they return to the Olympic village pic.twitter.com/UaXU2ivwLl— Gary Lemke (@GaryLemke) July 29, 2021
The pair were even coaxed back out for an encore.
And energy for a lap of honour@TeamIreland 🥇 pic.twitter.com/SdhchJoWaZ— Gary Lemke (@GaryLemke) July 29, 2021
No doubt the jubilant scenes are the first of many emotional welcomes the Cork pair will receive in the coming days.