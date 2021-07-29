Watch: Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy get rapturous welcome back to Olympic village

The Irish heroes have returned to base and what a welcome they received.
Watch: Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy get rapturous welcome back to Olympic village

Fintan McCarthy of Ireland waves to the crowd as he makes his way to the podium after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls fina with team-mate Paul O'Donovan at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 08:34
Cian Locke

Ireland's history-making rowing pair have returned to their Olympic Village base. And what a greeting they received.

Fresh from their gold medal triumph in the lightweight men's double sculls, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy received a rapturous welcome from their fellow Irish Olympians and coaches. 

And South African sportswriter Gary Lemke captured the magic moment.

The pair were even coaxed back out for an encore.

No doubt the jubilant scenes are the first of many emotional welcomes the Cork pair will receive in the coming days.

#olympics#rowing
