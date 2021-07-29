Bitter disappointment for Sanita Puspure on night of contrasting emotions

There was deep disappointment for Irish rower Sanita Puspure in Tokyo last night as she finished fifth in her single sculls semi-final and failed to make tonight's final.
The world and European champion was among the favourites for gold in the race, with hopes high she would at least add a third medal to the Irish rowing haul after the accomplishments of the women's four and men's double.
But Puspure never found her best form on a night where she never threatened the top three boats on the Sea Forest Waterway.
She remained fifth through the first half of the race and couldn't make up the deficit over the last 1k, with Russian Hanna Prakatsen, Swiss Jeannine Gmelin and Jiang Yan of China taking the first three places, with the Dutch boat in fourth.
Puspure was visibly dejected at the finish but must now lift herself for the B final tonight.
Women's pair Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska also finished fifth in their B final this morning.
While Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in their lightweight double sculls B final, taking a fine eighth place overall.