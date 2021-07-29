Bitter disappointment for Sanita Puspure on night of contrasting emotions

Among the medal favourites, Puspure failed to make the final from her semi this morning
Bitter disappointment for Sanita Puspure on night of contrasting emotions

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure dejected after the race

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 06:36

There was deep disappointment for Irish rower Sanita Puspure in Tokyo last night as she finished fifth in her single sculls semi-final and failed to make tonight's final.

The world and European champion was among the favourites for gold in the race, with hopes high she would at least add a third medal to the Irish rowing haul after the accomplishments of the women's four and men's double.

But Puspure never found her best form on a night where she never threatened the top three boats on the  Sea Forest Waterway.

She remained fifth through the first half of the race and couldn't make up the deficit over the last 1k, with Russian Hanna Prakatsen, Swiss Jeannine Gmelin and Jiang Yan of China taking the first three places, with the Dutch boat in fourth. 

Puspure was visibly dejected at the finish but must now lift herself for the B final tonight.

Women's pair Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska also finished fifth in their B final this morning.

While Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in their lightweight double sculls B final, taking a fine eighth place overall.

More in this section

Fintan McCarthy is congratulated by Aoife Casey after the race 29/7/2021 'He has always had this Olympic dream' - Fintan McCarthy’s family proud of their gold medalist
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 6 - Judo Ben Fletcher weighs up judo future after early loss in Toyko
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan are congratulated by the Italian team after the race 29/7/2021 'They are something out of space for us' - Rivals pay tribute to Irish gold medalists 
#olympics#rowing
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-SWE

Australia athletics team in isolation day before track events begin

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up