Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy power to historic Olympic gold rowing medal

Skibbereen duo Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have won a historic Olympic gold rowing medal for Ireland in Tokyo.
The favourites overpowered their closest German challengers, and the rest of the lightweight men's double sculls field, in racing to Olympic immortality in six minutes and six seconds.
It marks Ireland's second medal of the Games, after bronze for the women's four, and completes their own set of medals, with Paul adding gold to his silver medal from Rio, won alongside his brother Gary.
