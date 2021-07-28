Olympics day 6: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day six of the Tokyo Olympics starts early on Thursday morning... here's all you need as Team Ireland bids to add to their medal haul.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

0:40 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley - Women’s Pair Final B

1:00 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen - Lightweight Women’s Double Final B

1:50 Rowing – Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy – Lightweight Men’s Double Final A

1:50 Shooting – Derek Burnett – Men’s Qualification Day 2

2:25 Golf – Rory McIlroy – Men’s Stroke Play Round 1

2:30 Rowing – Sanita Puspure – Women’s Single Semi-Final A/B

2:36 Golf – Shane Lowry – Men’s Stroke Play Round 1

From 3:00 Judo – Ben Fletcher (IRL) v Mukhammadkarim Khurramov (UZB) – Men’s -100kg Elimination Rounds

From 4:05 Sailing – Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – 49er Class Races

From 4:15 Sailing – Annalise Murphy – Laser Radial Races

11:49 Swimming – Shane Ryan – Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat

Team Ireland results

Ireland's Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty celebrate with their bronze medals. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

BADMINTON

Tzu-Wei Wang (TPE) 2-1 Nhat Nguyen (IRL) – Men’s Singles Group Play (21-12, 18-21, 21-12)

BOXING

Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov (UZB) v Kurt Walker (IRL), Men’s Feather Round of 16, Win for IRL 4-1 on split decision

Aoife O’Rourke (IRL) v Qian Li (CHN), Women’s Middle Round of 16, win for CHN by unanimous decision

CYCLING ROAD

Men’s Time Trial: Nicolas Roche, 28th in 1:01:23.13

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool Game: Ireland 2-4 Germany

JUDO

Women -70kg Elimination Round of 32: Michaela Polleres (AUT) 1s1 – 0s2 Megan Fletcher (IRL), lost by Waza-Ari

ROWING

Women’s Four A Final - Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, 3rd (bronze) with 6.20.46.

Men’s Double B Final – Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne, 4th in B Final, 10th overall with 6.16.89.

Men’s Lightweight Double Semi-Final - Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy – 1st in a world’s best time of 6:05.33 (progress to A Final).

Women’s Lightweight Double Semi-Final – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, 5th with 6:49.24 (progress to B Final).

Women’s Pair Semi-Final – Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley, 5th with 7:06.07 (progress to B Final).

RUGBY SEVENS

Men’s Placing 9-10: Ireland 0-22 Kenya. Ireland finishes in 10th place for the Games.

SAILING

49er Class Race 2: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 12th

49er Class Race 3: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 11th

49er Class Race 3: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 13th

Currently lying in 11th place overall

SHOOTING

Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1: Rounds 1-3, 25th Derek Burnett, 70 (22/24/24)

SWIMMING

Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Heat 1 – Mona McSharry, 2nd in Heat, 20th overall with a time of 2:25.08

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 1am to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action as Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy go for gold, as well as the start of the men's golf, featuring Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, Ben Fletcher in the men’s judo, and the canoe slalom final at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage of swimmer Shane Ryan, plus more action from Oi Hockey Stadium.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Simone Biles won't be competing as the women's all-around final is held in artistic gymnastics, one of 17 finals on Thursday. Hosts Japan will also be watching the table tennis women's singles finals with interest for home favourite Ito Mima, the world number two.

Artistic gymnastics

11.50-14.05: W all-around Final

Canoe Slalom

6.00-6.45: W C-1 semi; 7.45-8.22: W C-1 Final

Fencing

10.30-11.45: W foil team Bronze Medal Match; 11.55-13.10: W foil team Gold Medal Match

Judo

9.00-10.08: W -78kg/ M -100kg repechage/semis; 10.08-10.28: W -70kg Contest for Bronze; 10.20-10.39: W -70kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M -100kg Contest for Bronze; 10.59-11.10: M -100kg Final

Rowing

0.30-3.50: M/W Pair Final A, M/W Lightweight double sculls Final A

Shooting

1.00-5.10: W/M Trap qualification; 6.30-7.15: W Trap Final; 7.30-8.15: M Trap Final

Swimming

2.30-5.10: M 800 free Final, M 200 breast Final, W 200 fly Final, M 100 free Final, W 4x200 free relay Final

Table tennis

12.00-14.10: W singles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match

Also of interest

Basketball

13.00-15.00: Men's Group C: Spain v Argentina

Swimming

2.30-5.10: W 100 free semis, M 200 back semis, W 200 breast semis, M 200IM semis; 11.00-13.30: W 800 free, M 100 fly, W 200 back, mixed 4x100 medley relay heats

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.