Ireland hockey team targeting place in Olympic quarter-final: ‘It’s the fun part now’

Three games behind them, four goals scored with eight conceded, and after all that, the Irish women’s hockey team finds itself in the very place everyone had half-expected long before these Olympics took off.

Beat India in their fourth Group A game tomorrow and the likelihood is that Sean Dancer’s side will progress through to the quarter-finals: base camp for their ambitions on the team’s first appearance at these prestigious Games.

“It is well within our ability to get another result,” said Chloe Watkins after yesterday’s 4-2 loss to Germany. “It’s just about trying to recover with the window we have, less than 48 hours, and try to get as recovered as possible.

“But we are going to be so up for it and it’s going to be really exciting. The next two days is really what we were waiting for. It’s the fun part of it now.”

They’ve come this far via an opening day 2-0 defeat of South Africa, the group’s lowest-ranked team by some distance, and a pair of losses to the Netherlands, the world’s best side by some margin, and the Germans, who will look to claim some real estate beside them on the podium.

Ireland gave as good as they got against the third seeds for much of yesterday’s defeat. Down 3-0 at one point in the third quarter, having conceded one goal while Anna O’Flanagan was kicking her heels for 10 minutes in the bin, they rallied to score twice through Elena Tice and Hannah McLoughlin.

It may well be that goal difference plays a part in all this but the fight the side showed was every bit as encouraging as the numbers, and maybe more so, for a team that will wrap up the group against Team GB at the weekend.

“The positive for us is that we challenged Germany even being a couple of goals down in the second half,” said Dancer. “We’ll take those and move forward.

“It’s a crazy thing that you end with a player off the field for such a long time. That’s the rule and we have to live with the decision and get on with it.”

It’s something they excel at.

Dancer’s players failed to bag the performances or the results they wanted in the recent EuroHockey Nations Championship but there is a metronomic urgency about this side as it seeks to build on that World Cup final appearance in 2018 and their historic presence here in Tokyo.

“Look, the key for the tournament is to get to the quarter-finals,” said the coach. “We always knew it would be tough against Holland and Germany. They are some of the best teams in the world.

“Our goal was to take points off those other three teams so the tournament is setting up the way it had sort of looked and the key game is going to be the next one versus India.

“What would it mean to them? The excitement of first getting to the Olympics is excellent for them. We’re a good team and we have confidence in ourselves so I certainly think it’s important for us to get to the quarter-finals.

“That’s what the game plan will be about.”

Ireland faced India twice at that World Cup three years ago, beating them 1-0 in the group stages and then needing a shootout to squeeze into the semi-final after the game finished 0-0. There will be nothing easy about this.

Covid and the disruption to the global calendar has reduced India’s visibility this last 18 months but they remain a direct side, if one that has suffered heavy beatings against the Dutch and British and lost out to Germany 2-0.

“They are very skilful players and we have to give them the respect that they deserve,” said Watkins.

“It’s always a close battle but one we are really looking forward to. Getting out of the group was our target in the first Olympics.

“We got our first win the other day and we are looking for our second ever win and looking to reach our first ever quarter-final.

“That would be absolutely magic for us. That’s the goal.”