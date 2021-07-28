Olympic agonies merit examination as well as compassion

There is a fine line between criticism and pandering when it comes to sport. The media can be chastised for cheerleading, or branded monsters for taking too hard a line when a player, an athlete, a team or a crew fail to meet expectations, whether their own, or those held by others and ultimately devalued as currency.

It’s a balancing act made all the more delicate given the mental health issues raised by world-class competitors such as Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Tom Daly in recent days, weeks and months and yet none of this takes from the need or the responsibility to state facts and call a failure or an underperformance exactly as it is.

Women’s sport, for instance, has been plagued by the patronising habits of too many onlookers — many of them well-meaning — who seek to gloss over errors and low standards where applicable.

Many female athletes have made the point that they simply want to be praised and critiqued the same as their male counterparts. Equality works in many ways, after all, and the same standards and starting points should apply to the Olympic Games.

There have been magnificent performances already by members of Team Ireland but there have been significant lows as well. Jack Woolley came looking for a medal and went out in the first round. Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle had similar ambitions and fell flat in all four races. The men’s rugby sevens have had similar issues.

The common ground shared by all these athletes is extended by the manner in which they have faced up to their own shortcomings. Look past Woolley’s tears and he didn’t need telling that he just hadn’t been good enough. Doyle actually apologised — needlessly, it has to be said — for their performances.

None of the rugby lads have shied away from their shortcomings.

Their tournament ended in the Tokyo Stadium on Wednesday with a 22-0 defeat to Kenya which prompted another bout of honesty from a group of players who had spent longer with the media than most would even contemplate when picking through earlier losses to South Africa and the USA. And all this just minutes after competing under the merciless sun.

“That game showed really what we were like through the whole tournament,” said Hugo Lennox after the Kenyan loss. “We were lacking a bit of grit and we never really got going. The Olympics is probably the biggest tournament we’re ever going to play in. I feel we’re embarrassed, to be honest.

“It’s a poor result but you have to be grateful and honoured to be here. If you had told us 12 months ago we’d be going to the Olympics we would have said that would be a really big ask. France were a big force on the World Series at the time and it was incredible to turn them over on their own patch.”

Embarrassed is a strong word, and not one any onlooker should reach for when summing up their time here in the Japanese capital. Or that of any athlete. The sevens squad is a group of men that is paid peanuts to play a sport where there is no hiding place and one that demands an exceptional level of aerobic fitness, raw physical strength and no little skill.

Woolley, Byrne, Doyle and many more again have placed lives on hold to earn this shot at the Games. For many of them there will be no second time on the merry-go-round but the sad fact is that some dreams don’t come true, no matter how hard you work on them. There are ways of calling that without thrusting the knife.