'It just shows that I'm good enough': Mona McSharry breaks Irish record in Tokyo

Her time placed her 20th overall and was not enough to secure her a place in the semi-finals with only the top 16 advancing.
'It just shows that I'm good enough': Mona McSharry breaks Irish record in Tokyo

Mona McSharry of Ireland in action during the heats of the women's 200 metre breaststroke. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 12:09
Cathal Dennehy

Sligo swimming star Mona McSharry is once again making waves at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre just a day after reaching the Olympic 100m breaststroke final. The 20-year-old swimmer was in action in the heats of the 200m breaststroke on Wednesday evening and she showed no lingering fatigue from yesterday’s effort, clocking an Irish senior record of 2:25.08 to finish second in her heat.

That took almost a second off the previous record, 2:25.92, which she set at the national team trials in April.

Her time placed her 20th overall and was not enough to secure her a place in the semi-finals with only the top 16 advancing.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Ireland’s Mona McSharry. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

It caps what has been an exceptional week for McSharry, who became the first Irish swimmer in 25 years to make an Olympic final, finishing eighth in the final of the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday morning.

“It just shows that I'm good enough,” she said following that race. “That gives me confidence that what I’m doing is right. I’m only from a small little club in the west of Ireland, and it just goes to show that anyone can make it if you’re willing to work hard enough.”

More in this section

Aoife O'Rourke in action with Li Qian 28/7/2021 Aoife O'Rourke's Olympic dream ends as Roscommon middleweight loses to former world champion
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Five 'That was a tough one': Nicolas Roche finishes 28th in Olympic time trial
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Five 'Their names are carved in the roll of honour'- how George Hamilton called rowing bronze
#olympics#swimming
'It just shows that I'm good enough': Mona McSharry breaks Irish record in Tokyo

'I'm very proud': Badminton star Nhat Nguyen bows out after brave fight in Tokyo

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up