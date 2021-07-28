'It just shows that I'm good enough': Mona McSharry breaks Irish record in Tokyo

Sligo swimming star Mona McSharry is once again making waves at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre just a day after reaching the Olympic 100m breaststroke final. The 20-year-old swimmer was in action in the heats of the 200m breaststroke on Wednesday evening and she showed no lingering fatigue from yesterday’s effort, clocking an Irish senior record of 2:25.08 to finish second in her heat.

That took almost a second off the previous record, 2:25.92, which she set at the national team trials in April.