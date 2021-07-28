Aoife O'Rourke's Olympic dream ends as Roscommon middleweight loses to former world champion

Ireland’s youngest competing boxer in Tokyo found herself on the wrong side of a unanimous verdict
Aoife O'Rourke's Olympic dream ends as Roscommon middleweight loses to former world champion

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke (red) in action with Li Qian (blue) of China. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 11:09
Ronan Mullen

Aoife O’Rourke’s Olympic odyssey is over after defeat at the hands of former world champion Li Qian.

O’Rourke, who at 24 is Ireland’s youngest competing boxer in Tokyo, found herself on the wrong side of a unanimous verdict today, the Chinese veteran prevailing on all ringside cards.

A 2019 European champion in her own right, the Castlerea native is no stranger to excelling on the international stage, but was unable to progress on this occasion, her superior work-rate not enough to win favour with the judges who leant towards the more economical output of Li.

Read More

Kurt Walker one bout from Olympic medal after sensational win against world champion

Working well at close quarters, O’Rourke was undaunted by the gravity of her Olympic debut, forcing the action on the inside against her esteemed opponent. Li’s loose and languid style soon shone through in the first, however, timing O’Rourke’s forward forways with counter shots, finding the target with an eye-catching multi-punch combination.

Trailing marginally after round one, O’Rourke palpably upped the pace in the second stanza, scoring with stiff jabs and a slew of thudding right hooks to head to body, Li’s disorientation clear as the referee continually warned her for excessive holding.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Rio 2016 medallist maintained her lead heading into the final round, meaning O’Rourke found herself pushing for a knockout in the closing frames. However, those endeavours were to no avail, Li doing enough to ward off the Irish fighter’s advances with single scoring shots en route to a decision victory.

The pair shake hands after the fight. Picture:  INPHO/James Crombie
The pair shake hands after the fight. Picture:  INPHO/James Crombie

In any event, O’Rourke’s qualification for these games caps what has been a meteoric rise for the Roscommon middleweight. A relative newcomer to the sport in her late teens, she remains firmly in the frame for an Olympic rerun at Paris 2024.

Someone with rather more immediate plans is Kurt Walker, the Lisburn featherweight fresh from a momentous defeat of top-seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov earlier today.

The victory saw Walker into the quarter-final phase, with he and colleague Aidan Walsh now set to compete for podium places in the 57kg and 69kg classifications respectively.

Next between the ropes for Ireland, though, is lightweight top seed Kellie Harrington, who makes her Olympic bow at 3.00am Friday Irish time when she takes on Rebecca Nicoli of Italy.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Five 'Their names are carved in the roll of honour'- how George Hamilton called rowing bronze
Swimming - Olympics: Day 5 Grand-niece of former Taoiseach wins historic Olympic silver for Hong Kong
Tokyo Olympics Tennis Andy Murray’s bid for fourth Olympic medal ends in doubles defeat
#olympics#boxing
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Five

'That was a tough one': Nicolas Roche finishes 28th in Olympic time trial

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up