'That was a tough one': Nicolas Roche finishes 28th in Olympic time trial

Nicolas Roche closed his Olympic campaign in Tokyo with a 28th-place finish in the men’s individual time trial this afternoon, the 37-year-old clocking 1:01:23.13 over an undulating course around the lower slopes of Mount Fuji.

That brought Roche home a little over six minutes behind gold medallist Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, who bounced back from his Tour de France disappointment to rout the field by more than a minute, taking glory in 55:04.19. Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin took silver with Australia’s Rohan Dennis winning bronze.