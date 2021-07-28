'Their names are carved in the role of honour'- how George Hamilton called rowing bronze

For Ireland's first medal of these Olympics, there was a suitably iconic voice in RTÉ commentary who has guided the nation through so many sporting highs and lows.

Here's how George Hamilton called a special moment in Tokyo for Irish sport.

"Ireland are home for third and a bronze as history is made as the Irish women's four take the bronze medal at the Olympic games.

"And rowing becomes the first sport since boxing in 2012 to win medals at consecutive Olympic games for Ireland.

"And that is a terrific performance by the Irish four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty.

Republic of Ireland’s Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh celebrate winning bronze in the Women's Four during the Rowing at the Sea Forest Waterway on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"They have their medal and this is magnificent. A magnificent crew who came storming back in the second half of the race.

"A credit to everyone involved in Irish rowing. An amazing achievement, Their names are carved in the role of honour of Irish Olympic involvement.

"It’s a wonderful moment. Our bronze medalists. Africa Keogh from Na Forbacha, Contae na Gaillimhe,

Eimear Lambe from Cabra in Dublin, Fiona Murtagh from Galway, and Emily Hegarty from Skibbereen.

"What pride there will be in those communities and further beyond in what these young women have achieved."