'Their names are carved in the role of honour'- how George Hamilton called rowing bronze

"Ireland are home for third and a bronze as history is made"
'Their names are carved in the role of honour'- how George Hamilton called rowing bronze

Republic of Ireland’s Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh collect their bronze medals for the Women's Four during the Rowing at the Sea Forest Waterway on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 09:41
Larry Ryan

For Ireland's first medal of these Olympics, there was a suitably iconic voice in RTÉ commentary who has guided the nation through so many sporting highs and lows.

Here's how George Hamilton called a special moment in Tokyo for Irish sport.

"Ireland are home for third and a bronze as history is made as the Irish women's four take the bronze medal at the Olympic games. 

"And rowing becomes the first sport since boxing in 2012 to win medals at consecutive Olympic games for Ireland. 

"And that is a terrific performance by the Irish four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty.

Republic of Ireland’s Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh celebrate winning bronze in the Women's Four during the Rowing at the Sea Forest Waterway on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 
Republic of Ireland’s Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh celebrate winning bronze in the Women's Four during the Rowing at the Sea Forest Waterway on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 

"They have their medal and this is magnificent. A magnificent crew who came storming back in the second half of the race.

"A credit to everyone involved in Irish rowing. An amazing achievement, Their names are carved in the role of honour of Irish Olympic involvement.

"It’s a wonderful moment. Our bronze medalists. Africa Keogh from Na Forbacha, Contae na Gaillimhe, 
Eimear Lambe from Cabra in Dublin, Fiona Murtagh from Galway, and Emily Hegarty from Skibbereen.

"What pride there will be in those communities and further beyond in what these young women have achieved."

More in this section

Tokyo Olympics Tennis Andy Murray’s bid for fourth Olympic medal ends in doubles defeat
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove narrowly cross the line to beat the Team GB boat 27/7/2021 Sailing: After dream debut, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove fall down standings in Tokyo
Simone Biles File Photo Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final after mental health concerns
#olympics#rowing
Swimming - Olympics: Day 5

Grand-niece of former Taoiseach wins historic Olympic silver for Hong Kong

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up