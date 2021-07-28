Sailing: After dream debut, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove fall down standings in Tokyo

The pair made their Olympic debut on the water a memorable one yesterday with victory in race one
Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove narrowly cross the line to beat the Team GB boat. Picture: Dave Branigan

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:27
Cathal Dennehy

Dublin sailors Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove couldn’t quite match their opening heroics on day two of the 49er class races in Tokyo today as they contested the second, third and fourth races in the 12-race series.

The pair made their Olympic debut on the water a memorable one yesterday with victory in race one and with the remaining races of the day postponed due to the weather, they faced into a busy schedule today.

The conditions were bright and sunny at Enoshima with good breezes, and strong sailing from the Howth Yacht Club duo saw them finish their three races in 12th, 11th and 13th respectively, which leaves them 11th overall overnight.

Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove. Picture: Dave Branigan

“It was a lot windier and wavier,” said Dickson. “Pretty nice conditions and enjoyable.” Waddilove was upbeat despite slipping down the standings. “We’re not coming in confused or deflated,” he said. “We know what we need to change for the next day which are some simple things.”

Racing resumes tomorrow as, due to the postponements on day one, the 49ers will make up the races lost yesterday.

Annalise Murphy will also be back in action tomorrow in races seven and eight in the laser radial.

