Alice Kinsella, daughter of Mark, and Dublin-born twins win Olympic gymnastics medal for Great Britain

There was a strong Irish connection as Britain claimed bronze in the women’s team gymnastics on Tuesday.

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova snatched bronze behind the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States.

The Gadirova twins were born in Dublin to Azerbaijani parents. Meanwhile, Kinsella is the daughter of former Republic of Ireland international midfielder Mark, who played for Ireland in the 20002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Her brother Liam is a former Ireland U21 international and plays with Walsall in England’s League Two.

A nerveless all-round display by the British quartet saw them realistically targeting an historic-enough fifth place finish heading into the final of the four rotations, which would have been enough to match the team’s performance in Rio five years ago.

But Italy’s failure to summon the scores they required on beam in their final piece of apparatus saw the British team move into the medal positions, to the general astonishment of the star-struck team on the Ariake Stadium floor.

“I cannot believe this, it is more than a dream come true,” said Jennifer Gadirova.

Kinsella said: “When we saw we’d come third we were speechless — I was on the floor, crying and everything.”