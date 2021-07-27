Olympics: Dream start for sailors Sean Waddilove and Robert Dickson

The duo won the first race of the 49er skiff event
Ireland's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove with their coach Matt McGovern. Picture: Dave Branigan

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 10:25
Cathal Dennehy

Irish sailors Sean Waddilove and Robert Dickson got their Olympic campaign off to the perfect start in Tokyo today, the pair winning the first race of the 49er skiff event.

After a tricky start, with Race 1 abandoned due to shifting winds, the race officials reset the course and the Howth Yacht Club sailors led the 19-strong field home at Enoshima.

It’s still early days in the event, however, with 11 more races to come over the next week before the medals are decided.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in action Picture: Dave Branigan
The Dubliners had been due to take part in two more races today but those were abandoned due to the light winds in the area.

Annalise Murphy was in action in the fifth and sixth races of the laser radial, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist trying to bolster her position after a sub-par showing earlier this week.

The Dubliner did exactly that, finishing ninth in race 5 and 10th in race 6. It means with six of the 10 races complete, Murphy lies in 20th place of the 44 competitors.

She will next be in action on Thursday.

