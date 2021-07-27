Olympics: History-maker Mona McSharry 'proud' with eighth-place finish

Sligo’s history-making swimmer Mona McSharry finished eighth in her Olympic final this morning - her time of 1:06.94 in the final - slightly outside of her semi-final race of 1:06.59 as American teenager Lydia Jacoby took a surprise gold.

“It’s amazing, thinking about it like that, that there hasn’t been anyone else who has done this in 25 years, I think it puts it into perspective," she said after the final.