Olympics day 4: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day four of the Tokyo Olympics starts overnight from Monday into Tuesday... here's all you need to know about the day's action, including details of all the events featuring Irish Olympians.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

22:30 (Monday) Triathlon – Carolyn Hayes

3:00 Rugby Sevens – Ireland v Kenya, Pool Game 3

3:17 Swimming – Mona McSharry – 100m Breaststroke Final

3:30 Boxing – Aidan Walsh – Men’s Welterweight Round of 16

4:05 Sailing – Annalise Murphy – Laser Radial Races 5 and 6

6:50 Sailing – Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, 49er, Races 1, 2 and 3

11:50 Swimming – Darragh Greene – 200m Breaststroke Heats

12:03 Swimming – Relay – 4x200m Freestyle

12:31 Swimming – Daniel Wiffen – 800m Freestyle

Team Ireland results

Nhat Nguyen won his badminton opener. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

BADMINTON:

Men’s Singles Group Play: Nhat Nguyen (IRL) v Niluka Karunaratne (SRI) – win for IRL straight sets 21-16, 21-14.

BOXING:

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Round of 32: Brendan Irvine (IRL) Vs Carlo Paalam (PHI), win for PHI on a split decision 4-1

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Round of 16: Michaela Walsh (IRL) Vs Irma Testa (ITA), win for ITA in a unanimous decision.

CANOE SLALOM:

Men’s C1 Canoe Slalom, Semi-Finals: Liam Jegou, 15th in 208.39

HOCKEY:

Women’s Pool A, Game 2: Netherlands 4, Ireland 0

RUGBY SEVENS:

Men’s Pool C, Game 1: South Africa 33, Ireland 14; Game 2: USA 19-17 Ireland

SAILING:

Laser Radial, Race 3: Annalise Murphy, 24th; Race 4: Annalise Murphy, 37th. Currently in 32nd position overall.

SWIMMING:

Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Semi-final 2 – Mona McSharry, 4th in semi-final to place 8th overall with a time of 1:06.59 (Progresses to final)

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2 – Brendan Hyland 3rd in heat and 23rd overall with a time of 1:57.09

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heat 4 – Ellen Walshe 8th in heat and 19th overall with a time of 2:13.34

TRIATHLON:

Triathlon Men’s Individual – Russell White 48th in a time of 1:54:40

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 16 hours of live coverage straight through from 10.55pm through to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action starting with Carolyn Hayes in the women's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park, followed by Mona McSharry in the 100m breaststroke final, Ireland v Kenya in Rugby Sevens, and sailors Annalise Murphy, Robert Dickson, and Sean Waddilove, plus the women's 10m synchro diving event.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage of swimmers Darragh Greene, Daniel Wiffen, and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team with Shane Ryan, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, and Jack McMillan, plus the women's artistic gymnastics team event.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Softball comes to a conclusion in its Olympic Games return with the medal matches on day four of the Games, one of 22 medal events on the day. Horse-lovers will get to enjoy the first final in equestrian, while the shooting mixed team events make their debut.

Artistic gymnastics

11.45-14.10: W team Final

Canoe Slalom

6.00-7.00: W K-1 semi; 8.00-8.37: W K-1 Final

Cycling Mountain Bike

7.00-9.00: W cross-country Final

Diving

7.00-8.00: W synchronised 10m platform Final

Equestrian

9.00-14.40: Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

Fencing

10.30-11.20: W epee team Bronze Medal Match; 11.30-12.20: W epee team Gold Medal Match

Judo

9.00-10.08: W -63kg/M -81kg repechage/semis; 10.08-10.28: W -63kg Contest for Bronze; 10.28-10.39: W -63kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M -81kg Contest for Bronze; 10.59-11.10: M -81kg Final

Shooting

1.00-2.05: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification; 3. 00-3.55: 10m air pistol mixed team Finals; 5.15-6.20: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; 7.15-8.10: 10m air rifle mixed team Finals

Swimming

2.30-4.25: M 200 free Final, W 100 back Final, M 100 back Final, W 100 breast Final

Softball

5.00-7.00: Bronze Medal Game; 12.00-14.30: Gold Medal Game

Taekwondo

11.00-12.00: W +67kg/M +80kg repechages; 12.30-12.45: W +67kg Bronze Medal Match; 12.45-13.00: M +80kg Bronze Medal Match; 13.00-13.15: W +67kg Bronze Medal Match; 13.15-13.30: M +80kg Bronze Medal Match; 13.30-13.45: W +67kg Gold Medal; 13.45-14.00: M +80kg Gold Medal

Triathlon

22.30(Monday)-1.05: W Final

Weightlifting

7.50-10.00: W 59kg Group A; 11.50-14.00: W64 kg Group A

Also of interest

Basketball

5.40-7.40: W Group B: Nigeria v United States

Surfing*

23.00(Monday)-6.20: M/W quarter-finals, semi-finals *Conditions allowing

Swimming

2.30-4.25: W 200 free semis, M 200 fly semis, W 200IM semis; 1900-2130: M 100 free, W 200 fly, M 200 breast, M 4x200 free relay, M 800 free heats

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.