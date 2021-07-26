Watch as Australian swim coach becomes an internet sensation

Dean Boxall set the internet alight on Monday with a frenzied celebration in Tokyo.
Watch as Australian swim coach becomes an internet sensation

Coach Dean Boxall of Team Australia

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 07:59
James Whelan

There are ways to celebrate and then there is Dean Boxall’s way to celebrate.

From his position above the pool, penned in behind a railing, the swimming coach of newly-crowned Australian Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus set the internet alight on Monday with a frenzied celebration in Tokyo.

Boxall cavorted wildly after the 20-year-old Titmus dethroned US star Katie Ledecky in the final of the women’s 400m freestyle, handing the five-time gold medallist her first defeat in an individual event at the Olympics.

His extraordinary – if slightly questionable – celebration saw him striding through the spectator’s area, pumping the air, ripping his mask off and hip-thrusting against a transparent barrier.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 3 - Boxing Another body blow for boxers with an early exit for Michaela Walsh
Liam Jegou dejected 26/7/2021 “It’s going to be an hour now of me sulking and being a bit pissed off"
Michelle Carey, Roisin Upton and Chloe Watkins 26/7/2021 Dutch hit Ireland for four
#olympics
SWIMMING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-PODIUM

One down, five to go for Dressel on a night of silver shock for Ledecky

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up