Watch as Australian swim coach becomes an internet sensation

There are ways to celebrate and then there is Dean Boxall’s way to celebrate.
From his position above the pool, penned in behind a railing, the swimming coach of newly-crowned Australian Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus set the internet alight on Monday with a frenzied celebration in Tokyo.
Boxall cavorted wildly after the 20-year-old Titmus dethroned US star Katie Ledecky in the final of the women’s 400m freestyle, handing the five-time gold medallist her first defeat in an individual event at the Olympics.
Ariarne’s coach Dean Boxall sums it up perfectly! #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/Kvww2jpSFy— AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 26, 2021
His extraordinary – if slightly questionable – celebration saw him striding through the spectator’s area, pumping the air, ripping his mask off and hip-thrusting against a transparent barrier.