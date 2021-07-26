Another body blow for boxers with an early exit for Michaela Walsh

Michaela Walsh has bowed out of Tokyo 2020 after falling short against Italian foe Irma Testa.

Although keen to get Team Ireland back to winning ways following defeats for Emmet Brennan and captain Brendan Irvine, the 28-year-old was unable to book her berth in the featherweight quarter-finals, coming out on the wrong side of a unanimous judges' verdict.

A three-time medalist at European level, and double-Commonwealth Games finalist, Walsh entered this tournament as one of four seeded fighters at 57kg.

That highly-ranked classification did her few favours in the final shake-up, however, as the Belfast native was pitted against a formidable and familiar opponent for this maiden Olympic bout.

While the pair had traded wins in past outings, it was Testa who was armed with bragging rights most recently, the Italian having beaten Walsh in the gold medal match of June’s qualifying event.

Perhaps cognisant of the need to reclaim the initiative this time around, Walsh was visibly dialled in from the first bell, bouncing on her toes and switching angles as she uncorked some eye-catching right hands.

The Monkstown ABC alum also endeavoured to nullify Testa’s physical advantages with an abundance of feints, although her eagerness to work inside allowed the 23-year-old to catch her coming in.

With the Irish fighter having edged the first round on three of five scorecards, Testa sought to redress the balance, her longer reach increasingly coming into play through round two, the jab beginning to find its range with regularity.

Walsh continued to tighten the distance however, working steadfastly up close when the opportunity arose, her trademark head and body movement apparent.

With all to play for in the deciding frame, Walsh tried to quell her opponent's advances with adept counters, pressing the action in what grew into something of a grandstand finish. Alas, Testa had too much in her amoury, keeping Walsh at bay with expert outside work, while also stepping in with scoring leads to close out the contest.

“It was a good fight, I felt I was well up in the first round, but she came back into it in the second”, Walsh told RTÉ post-fight.

“It was nip and tuck, she’s very quick, she likes to tap and move. But I felt it was a great fight, and it was her day today.

“I thought it was level going into the last round, I knew I needed a big push. I don’t know if she thought she was up or down [on the cards], but I wish her all the best going forward. I hope she can go all the way.

“It’s been a great privilege to represent my country, the Olympic games is something I've always dreamed of. Obviously I wanted to come home with a medal. Now it’s [up to] my brother, I’ll be rooting all the way for him. Hopefully he can take it back to the Walsh household.

“Not only Aidan, but the rest of the team, I’ll be roaring them on. I still believe there’ll be a few medals coming home to Ireland from the boxers.” Like big sister Michaela, 24-year-old welterweight Aidan secured a bye in his preliminary round of 32. He will now face Albert Mengue Ayissi tomorrow/Tuesday [3.30am Irish time] for a place in the 69kg quarter-finals.