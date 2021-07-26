Ireland Sevens side target quick recovery from South African loss

Billy Dardis admits that the Ireland sevens side need to produce something special against the USA later today after their maiden Olympic appearance ended with a convincing defeat to South Africa at Tokyo Stadium.

The sun was beating down on the pitch when Anthony Eddy’s men took to the stage at 11am local time but their hopes of marking the big occasion wilted almost immediately as their highly-touted opponents piled on the pressure.

A long kick-off seemed to catch the Irish off guard. It would be eight minutes before they even made it to the halfway line and another two, with the half-time buzzer long since sounded, before they made it to the opposing 22 and scored.

South Africa took a lead through Zain Davids that was built on by Impi Visser before the Irish replied with a try from Terry Kennedy that was brilliantly worked. It showed what they could do when able to put more than a few phases together.

Down 14-7 at the break, they appeared to be back on an even keel but South Africa dominated the second-half with the only response another well-worked effort with Gavin Mullin dotting down this time.

“We’ll really have to put on a big performance later on if we want to keep our hopes alive in this tournament,” said Dardis who captains the side.

“USA are one of the best in the world, they qualified in the top four. Lots of power up front. Lots and lots and pace. We know exactly what’s coming, it’ll just be about sticking to what we do and sticking to the plan. Dust that one off and get on with things.” The US just about saw Kenya off in their meeting this morning but all is certainly not lost for Ireland who will know that New Zealand made it out of the pool stages in 2016 despite winning just one of their fixtures.

None of which will do much to dampen the disappointment felt here.

"We didn’t really get going ourselves, more us rather than them, but they are the type of team that if you do give them any opportunity to score then they will and they scored pretty quickly,” said Harry McNulty.

"There were a couple of tries there where they got over after one phase and it was too easy. You want to make them work a whole lot harder and give yourself the opportunity to get the ball back so more us rather than them.”