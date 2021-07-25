Olympics: 'A few little errors' cost Heike Holstein despite solid showing in dressage

Four-time Olympian Heike Holstein and her home-bred Sambuca turned in a solid showing in Olympic dressage today, finishing the Grand Prix Group D in Tokyo on a score of 68.432, which was not enough to advance. It was the Olympic debut for her 12-year-old mare, which she bred.

“I was really happy with her, she went into the ring and really concentrated,” said Holstein. “We had a few little errors that were my fault: in the first medium trot I had her back a bit too much, but I was really happy with the passage and the piaffe has improved a lot.