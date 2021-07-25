Olympics: 'A few little errors' cost Heike Holstein despite solid showing in dressage

Four-time Olympian Heike Holstein and her home-bred Sambuca turned in a solid showing in Olympic dressage today, finishing the Grand Prix Group D in Tokyo on a score of 68.432, which was not enough to advance
Olympics: 'A few little errors' cost Heike Holstein despite solid showing in dressage

Heike Holstein on Sambuca during day 2 of the Dressage Team and Individual Qualifier at the Equestrian Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 13:02
Cathal Dennehy

Four-time Olympian Heike Holstein and her home-bred Sambuca turned in a solid showing in Olympic dressage today, finishing the Grand Prix Group D in Tokyo on a score of 68.432, which was not enough to advance. It was the Olympic debut for her 12-year-old mare, which she bred.

“I was really happy with her, she went into the ring and really concentrated,” said Holstein. “We had a few little errors that were my fault: in the first medium trot I had her back a bit too much, but I was really happy with the passage and the piaffe has improved a lot.

“She was really relaxed in the walk and the changes were good. I timed the warm-up just right, I practised it yesterday at the same time and I had more time today so I did less with her before I went in. She wasn’t exhausted but wasn’t too fresh. I was happy with most of it.” “I am really proud of her. When she was a little foal I never thought that we would get this far, it is a long road and lots of things can happen.”

The Irish equestrian athletes are wearing yellow ribbons at the Games in commemoration of the loss of a highly talented young Irish athlete, Tiggy Hancock, in June. Also decorating Heike’s lapel was a pin designed by Tiggy’s mother specifically for the event. When asked about the ribbon and pin, Heike proudly mentioned while pointing at them: “Tiggy is at the Olympics in Tokyo and we are very proud to wear this for her.”

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Two Competitive streak pushes Mona McSharry through to Olympic semi-final
Judo - Olympics: Day 2 Siblings create Olympic history with two golds on one day
Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle dejected 25/7/2021 Philip Doyle: ‘We weren’t here for the t-shirt, we were here to bring something home’
#olympics
Emmet Brennan dejected after losing the fight 25/7/2021

Emmet Brennan's Olympic dream ends with defeated to highly-rated Dilshodbek Ruzmetov

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up