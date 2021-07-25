Shaky start to Olympic campaign for Annalise Murphy

Annalise Murphy made a shaky start to her Olympic campaign in Tokyo this morning, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist sailor finishing well down the field in 35th in her opening race of the women’s laser radial, but redeeming her overall position in the second race with a 12th-place finish.
That currently puts her 23rd out of 43 competitors in the 10-race series, which will resume on Tuesday.
“I’m relieved to get the first day out of the way,” she said. “Disappointed it didn’t go as I wanted it to: I did exactly what I didn’t want to in the first race, had a bad race, went the wrong way, didn’t stick with my plan, got caught up in a bit of an incident with another boat.
"I dealt badly with that by freaking out and doing the wrong thing.
“I had a slightly better second race. I was gaining around the race course rather than trying to do damage control which was good. I’m glad the first day is done and I’m looking forward to moving up from here – no more mistakes.”
Murphy was the first of the Irish sailors to take to the water at Enoshima Island, where strong winds ensured difficult conditions for competitors this morning.
This was the 31-year-old’s third Olympic appearance in the women’s single-handed event, which runs across a week-long programme, with the top 10 advancing to the medal race finale next Sunday.