Gymnast Meg Ryan beams with pride after stepping out on Olympic stage

Being here, on the biggest stage in sport, left the Douglas athlete rightfully beaming with pride.
Gymnast Meg Ryan beams with pride after stepping out on Olympic stage

Ryan scored 13.200 on the vault and finished off with 11.533 on the uneven bars, which put her 25th overall. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 07:26
Cathal Dennehy, Tokyo

Cork teenager Meg Ryan fulfilled a lifelong ambition this morning by becoming just the second Irish female gymnast in history to compete at the Olympic Games, the 19-year-old scoring a tally of 47.199 in all-around qualification.

Ryan opened her rotation at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the balance beam, where she scored 10.466, and followed that with the floor, where she racked up a score of 12.000.

She scored 13.200 on the vault and finished off with 11.533 on the uneven bars, which put her 25th overall.

The top 24 gymnasts go through to the final, but with many more set to compete during the day, including gold medal favourite Simone Biles, Ryan will drop down the standings.

Being here, on the biggest stage in sport, left the Douglas athlete rightfully beaming with pride.

“To officially be an Olympian is just amazing, it’s surreal,” she said. “It’s been an amazing experience overall, just looking around and taking it all in.

"I knew that no matter what happened I was just going to try and enjoy it.” The stage didn’t come without its dangers, however, with Ryan – who delivered Ireland’s first ever World Cup podium finish at the 2019 World Challenge Cup in Turkey – making a key error on the beam.

“Definitely a bit of nerves, I think beam is always a shaky one to start on anyway,” she said. “In my own head, a silly mistake that was made and it’s something that wouldn’t normally happen.

"I got into it though, and after that I tried to put it behind me and focus on the rest and I think I did a good job with that.

“I was happy with the rest of the performance. I was really happy with floor, I added a few small bits and pieces – a few new leaps and a spin – and they all went well.

"I was also happy with my vault as that is something that I didn’t get to compete at Europeans. This is my first time competing in a long time so I’m happy with that.

"These are some of the best gymnasts in the world so it’s amazing to be able to compete against them.”

Read More

Puspure powers into Olympic semi-final

More in this section

Sanita Puspure 25/7/2021 Puspure powers into Olympic semi-final
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Bryson DeChambeau ruled out of Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for coronavirus
South Africa stars too good for Ireland as tourists complete series whitewash South Africa stars too good for Ireland as tourists complete series whitewash
#olympics
Olympics - Previews - Day -1

How a Covid case crushed one Olympic dream

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up