Ireland's hockey debutantes begin Olympic odyssey with comfortable win

Ireland 2 South Africa 0

This was a huge game, and in more ways than one, for Sean Dancer’s Irish side.

A first ever appearance for the senior women at the Olympic Games, the excitement and determination among the players was evident with a booming rendition of Amhran na bhFiann that was matched, to be fair, by their opponents when their turn came.

Ireland had no time or latitude for nerves or a slow start. South Africa are ranked 16th in the world and are, on that basis, the rank outsiders of the six teams in Pool A. With far tougher assignments ahead, Ireland simply had to win here to make the last eight.

They had the better of the possession and territory from early on and they capitalised on it with the first penalty corner of the game, Hannah Matthews setting Roisin Upton up for the sweetest of strikes, low and powerful and into the corner.

Ireland’s Roisin Upton celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

It was a fitting marker.

It was Upton who scored the defining goal in the memorable shootout against Canada that finally booked this team’s passage to Tokyo back in November of 2019 and the advantage was doubled towards the end of the third quarter by Sarah Torrans.

Torrens celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Matthews was again involved and when her drive into the danger area was deflected into the air it was the 22-year old student nurse from Knocklyon who grabbed the opportunity by launching an overhead smash into the rigging.

They could have claimed more than the two but this was hardly a night for quibbles.

Job done.

Next up for Ireland is the top-ranked Dutch side that beat them 4-0 in the recent EuroHockey Nations Cup and 6-0 in the 2018 World Cup final but the next must-win tie is their fourth, against India, next Friday.

IRELAND: A McFerran (GK), R Upton, E Tice, S McAuley, C Watkins, H McLoughlin, K Mullan, S Hawkshaw, S Torrans, D Duke, A O’Flanagan.

Rolling subs: H Matthews, N Daly, C McCay, N Carroll.

SOUTH AFRICA: P Mbande (GK), C Seerane, N Walraven, M Deetlefs, E Hunter, K Paton, , R Johnson, O Bobbs, O Zulu, L du Pliess, T Glasby.

Rolling subs: E Molikoe, T Mallett, N Veto, C Maddocks, L Mahole.

Umpires: K Hudson (NZ), E Yamada (Japan).