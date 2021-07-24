Olympics: Mixed performances but ultimately disappointment for Irish swimmers

Darragh Greene made a disappointing start to his Olympic campaign with an underperformance in the heats of the 100m breaststroke on Saturday, the 25-year-old finishing well off the pace required for qualification when fourth in 1:00.30.

That was well off his personal best of 59.76 and left him in 29th place overall. Greene will be back in action in the heats of the 200m breaststroke on Tuesday.

“I’ll have to go back and look at the race itself, it was one of those things where you thought you were going quicker than it was,” he said.

“It’s always great to get the experience out there, I’m really looking forward to the 200.”

Ellen Walshe turned in a strong showing to win her heat of the women’s 100m butterfly, the 19-year-old Templeogue swimmer clocking 59.35, just shy of her personal best of 59.32. However, given only the top overall 16 times went through to the semi-finals, she did not advance, her time placing her 23rd.

“It was a strong first swim, it’s just off my PB, it would have been nice to get another Irish senior record but it wasn’t there. You win some, you lose some, I’m happy enough,” she said. “The experience has been awesome, I’m in awe. I’m really excited to be here.”

She will be back in action tomorrow in the 100m butterfly and the 200 individual medley on Monday. “I’ll take a lot of confidence from today,” she said. “I’m excited to get in and see how far I can get down the rankings on the 200 IM.”