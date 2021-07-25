Olympics day 3: When are Irish athletes in action, TV details, and events to watch

Day three of the Tokyo Olympics starts on Monday... here's all you need to know about the day's action, including details of all the events featuring Irish Olympians.

Team Ireland athletes in action (all times Irish)

22:30 (Sunday) Triathlon – Russell White

2:00 Hockey – Netherlands v Ireland, Women’s Pool A Game 2

2:50 Swimming - Mona McSharry - Women’s 100m Breaststroke semi-final

3:00 Rugby Sevens – South Africa v Ireland, Men’s Pool C Game 1

4:03 Boxing – Brendan Irvine (IRL) v Carlo Paalam (PHI) - Men’s Flyweight, Round of 32

6:00 Canoe Slalom – Liam Jegou – Semi-Final

6:27 Boxing – Michaela Walsh (IRL) v Irma Testa (ITA) – Women’s Featherweight, Round of 16

6:35 Sailing – Annalise Murphy, Laser Radial, Races 3 and 4

10:30 Rugby Sevens – USA v Ireland, Men’s Pool C Game 2

11:20 Badminton – Nhat Nguyen (IRL) v Niluka Karunaratne (SRI) – Men’s Singles Group Play

11.20 Swimming – Brendan Hyland - Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2

11.45 Swimming – Ellen Walshe - Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heat 4

Team Ireland results

BOXING:

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-81kg) Round of 32 – Dilshod Ruzmetov (UZB) Vs Emmet Brennan (IRL), Win for UZB 5-0.

CANOE SLALOM:

Men’s C1 Canoe Slalom, Heats 1st Run: Liam Jegou, 174.57. Heats 2nd Run: 11th Liam Jegou, 104.40.

EQUESTRIAN:

Dressage Grand Prix - Group D: Heike Holstein & Sambuca, 68.432%, 6th place.

GYMNASTICS:

Women’s Qualification, Subdivision 2: Meg Ryan, Accumulative Total of 47.199. Breakdown: Beam – 10.466; Floor – 12.000; Vault – 13.200; Uneven Bars – 11.533.

ROWING: Women’s Single – Sanita Puspure 1st with 7.58.3 (progresses to semi-finals);

Women’s Pair – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley 3rd with 7.31.99 (progress to semi-finals);

Lightweight Women’s Double – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen 3rd with 7.23.46 (progress to semi-finals);

Men’s Double – Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne 6th with 6.49.06 (progress to B Final).

SAILING: Laser Radial, Race 1: Annalise Murphy – 35th; Laser Radial, Race 2: Annalise Murphy – 12th.

SWIMMING: Women’s 100m Backstroke, Heat 3 – Danielle Hill 3rd in heat and 25th overall with a time of 1:00.86;

Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 5 – Mona McSharry 3rd in heat and 9th overall with a time of 1:00.39 (progresses to semi-final).

TV details

RTÉ2 has over 14 hours of live coverage straight through from 0.55am through to 3.30pm.

Through the night, Jacqui Hurley presents the action including Ireland v Netherlands in Hockey, South Africa v Ireland in Rugby Sevens, Russell White in the Men’s Triathlon Final, and Annalise Murphy in Sailing, as well as various swimming finals and the men's 10m synchro diving final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

From 9am, Peter Collins presents coverage including swimmers Brendan Hyland and Ellen Walshe, USA v Ireland in Rugby Sevens, and Nhat Nguyen in Badminton, as well as the men's artistic gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

At 7pm, Darragh Maloney will present highlights from Saturday’s action in Tokyo.

Medal events

Day three sees the awarding of the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles table tennis, one of 21 on offer. The first medals will also be given out in gymnastics with the men's team final, while competition begins in rugby sevens.

Archery

5.45-8.03: M team quarters/semis; 8.15-8.38: M team Bronze Medal Match; 8.40-9.03: M team Gold Medal match

Artistic gymnastics

11.00-14.10: M team Final

Canoe Slalom

6.00-6.45: M C-1 semi; 7.45-8.22: M C-1 Final

Cycling Mountain Bike

7.00-9.00: M cross-country Final

Diving

7.00-8.00: M synchronised 10m platform Final

Fencing

11.55-12.20: W sabre individual Bronze Medal Match; 12.22-12.52: M foil individual Bronze Medal Match; 12.55-13.20: W sabre individual Gold Medal Match; 13.23-13.53: M foil Individual Gold Medal

Judo

9.00-10.08: W -57kg/M -73kg repechage/semis; 10.08-10.28: W -57kg Contest for Bronze; 10.28-10.39: W -57kg Final; 10.39-10.59: M -73kg Contest for Bronze; 10.59-11.10: M -73kg Final

Shooting

1.00-6.00: W/M Skeet qualification; 6.50-7.35: W Skeet Final; 7.50-8.35: M Skeet Final

Skateboarding

1.00-4.25: W street prelims; 4.25-5.55: W street Final

Swimming

2.30-4.40: W 100 fly Final, M 100 breast Final, W 400 free Final, M 4x100 free relay Final

Table tennis

12.00-14.10: Mixed doubles Bronze Medal Match and Gold Medal Match

Taekwondo

11.00-12.30: W -67kg/M -80kg repechages; 12.30-12.45: W -67kg Bronze Medal Contest; 12.45-13.00: M -80kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.00-13.15: W -67kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.15-13.30: M -80kg Bronze Medal Contest; 13.30-13.45: W -67kg Gold Medal Contest; 13.45-14.30: M-80kg Gold Medal, W -67kg Victory Ceremony, M -80kg Victory Ceremony

Triathlon

22.30(Sunday)-1.00: M Final

Weightlifting

11.50-14.00: W 55kg Group A

Also of interest

Surfing*

23.00(Sunday)-8.40: M/W Round 3 *Conditions permitting

Swimming

2.30-4.40: M 200 free semis, W 100 breast semis, M 100 back semis, W 100 back semis; 11.00-13.30: W 200 free, M 200 fly, W 200IM, W 1500 heats

Ireland's 116-athlete squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics:

ATHLETICS (27): Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner, 800m; Andrew Coscoran, 1500m; Mark English, 800m; Michelle Finn, 3000m steeplechase; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase; Phil Healy, 200m, 400m, mixed 4x400m relay; Sarah Healy, 1500m; David Kenny, 20k walk; Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles; Marcus Lawler, 200m; Ciara Mageean, 1500m; Cliodhna Manning, mixed 4x400m relay; Robert McDonnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Nadia Power, 800m; Leon Reid, 200m; Louise Shanahan, 800m; Cillin Greene, mixed 4x400m relay; Chris O’Donnell, mixed 4x400m relay; Sophie Becker, mixed 4x400m relay; Paul Pollock, marathon; Stephen Scullion, marathon; Kevin Seaward, marathon; Aoife Cooke, marathon; Fionnuala McCormack, marathon; Brendan Boyce, 50km race walk; Alex Wright, 50km race walk.

BADMINTON (1): Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles.

BOXING (7): Brendan Irvine, men’s flyweight 49kg; Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aoife O’Rourke, women’s middleweight 75kg; Michaela Walsh, women’s featherweight 57kg; Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight 69kg; Emmet Brennan, men’s light heavyweight 81kg; Kurt Walker, men’s featherweight 57kg.

CANOEING (1): Liam Jegou, canoe slalom C1.

CYCLING (7): Track Cycling: Felix English, men’s madison; Mark Downey, men’s madison; Shannon McCurley, women’s madison; Emily Kay, women’s madison and women’s omnium. Road Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s road race and time trial; Dan Martin, men’s road race; Eddie Dunbar, men’s road race.

DIVING (2): Tanya Watson, women’s 10m platform; Ollie Dingley, men’s 3m springboard.

EQUESTRIAN (7): Showjumping: Bertram Allen; Darragh Kenny; Cian O’Connor. Eventing: Cathal Daniels; Sarah Ennis; Sam Watson. Dressage: Heike Holstein.

GOLF (4): Rory McIlroy; Shane Lowry; Leona Maguire; Stephanie Meadow.

GYMNASTICS (2): Rhys McClenaghan, men’s pommel horse; Meg Ryan, women’s all-around.

HOCKEY (16): Ayeisha McFerran; Chloe Watkins; Hannah Matthews; Sarah Torrans; Nicci Daly; Roisin Upton; Hannah McLoughlin; Deirdre Duke; Katie Mullan; Shirley McCay; Sarah Hackshaw; Lena Tice; Naomi Carroll; Lizzie Holden; Sarah McAuley; Anna O’Flanagan.

JUDO (2): Megan Fletcher, women’s - 70kg; Ben Fletcher, men’s - 100kg.

MODERN PENTATHLON (1): Natalya Coyle.

ROWING (13): Fintan McCarthy, lightweight men’s double scull; Paul O’Donovan, lightweight men’s double scull; Sanita Puspure, women’s single; Ronan Byrne, men’s double scull; Philip Doyle, men’s double scull; Emily Hegarty, women’s four; Fiona Murtagh, women’s four; Eimear Lambe, women’s four; Aifric Keogh, women’s four; Monika Dukaraska, women’s pair; Aileen Crowley, women’s pair; Aoife Casey, lightweight women’s double scull; Margaret Cremen, lightweight women’s double scull.

RUGBY 7s (12): Jordan Conroy; Billy Dardis; Ian Fitzpatrick; Foster Horan; Jack Kelly; Terry Kennedy; Adam Leavy; Hugo Lennox; Harry McNulty; Gavin Mullin; Greg O’Shea; Mark Roche.

SAILING (3): Annalise Murphy, laser radial women; Robert Dickson, 49er men; Sean Waddilove, 49er men.

SHOOTING (1): Derek Burnett, men’s trap.

SWIMMING (9): Darragh Greene; Daniele Hill; Brendan Hyland; Finn McGeever; Jack McMillan; Mona McSharry; Shane Ryan; Ellen Walshe; Daniel Wiffen.

TAEKWONDO (1): Jack Woolley, men’s - 58kg.

TRIATHLON (2): Carolyn Hayes, women’s individual event; Russell White, men’s individual event.